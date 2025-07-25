Narayan Jagadeesan Credits Former Indian Star For Maiden Test Call-up In ENG vs IND Series

His 277 against Arunachal Pradesh is the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket.
Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has become the latest addition to India’s squad for the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He was called up after Rishabh Pant‘s injury which has ruled him out of the final Test. The selectors went to Ishan Kishan primarily, who was the first choice for the spot. But the 27-year-old communicated to the board about his ankle injury, which is keeping him out of the game for a while. And that is when the pin pointed towards Jagadeesan.
–
–
–
–
–
–
49/10
163/6
Bahrain beat Rwanda by 114 runs
–
113/9
–
–
128/9
129/3
Austria won by 7 wickets
93/10
94/0
Romania beat Hungary by 10 wickets
3/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
114/2
108/6
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
102/7
104/1
Huddinge beat Marsta CC by 9 wickets
93/8
118/7
Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 25 runs
165/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
79/3
77/7
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 7 wickets
97/3
99/4
MR KB Putrajaya won by 6 wickets
61/6
62/5
Maxx Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 5 wickets
119/2
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
124/8
125/4
Uganda beat Kenya by 6 wickets
105/9
94/4
–
–
–
–
–
14/0
166/3
165/7
Mis Ainak Knights won by 7 wickets
177/7
178/6
Speen Ghar Tigers beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Getting a Test call-up for the country is a dream come true for any player, and it is no different for the Tamil Nadu superstar. Except, he wasn’t expecting it to come. Jagadeesan mentioned in an interview that he was not expecting to receive the Test call-up to represent India and was caught off-guard. The wicketkeeper-batter has clearly been rewarded for his brilliant runs in the last two seasons of the Ranji Trophy.
“I was surprised when I got the call. It is the most significant step of my career and a dream come true. I have grown up thinking about this very moment. It is a great feeling not just for me but my parents and coach as well’, narrated Jagadeesan.
Jagadeesan credited former India cricketer Robin Uthappa for his recent success, which led to his inclusion in the national squad. He spoke about how Uthappa helped him build his plans towards becoming a better cricketer. The 2007 T20 World Cup winning member also mentored and guided Jagadeesan in terms of his batting position, when he made the shift to become an opener a couple of years ago. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter spoke about the challenges as an opening batter. He concluded by saying that scoring runs as an opener gives one a lot of confidence.
“I have worked with him to improve my mindset in terms of goal-setting, manifesting and also technical aspects of the game, especially in T20 cricket. He has a lot of experience and has gone through ups and downs and knows how it works in international cricket. A couple of years ago, after not being picked in the IPL we got in touch. He has helped me a lot. He has given me a sense of security about how I feel as a cricketer”, narrated Jagadeesan.
ALSO READ:
Jagadeesan has been a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit. Since the time he started playing at the top of the order, Jagadeesan has excelled in his career. In 52 First-class appearances, he has scored 3373 runs at an average of 47.5. To add to that, the Tamil Nadu star holds a highest score of 321 in First-class cricket, which shows his ability to play the long innings. He has 10 hundreds and 14 fifties to his name. His List A numbers are nothing less than impressive. In 64 List A appearances, he has accumulated 2728 runs at an average of almost 47.
The right-handed opener has played for two franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for two seasons and was then roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. In 13 IPL fixtures, he has scored 162 runs at an average of 18, a record that he will want to improve.
Jagadeesan holds the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. He scored 277 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022. He also became the first player to score five consecutive centuries in List A cricket. Additionally, Jagadeesan holds the record for the most runs in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.