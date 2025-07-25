Narayan Jagadeesan Credits Former Indian Star For Maiden Test Call-up In ENG vs IND Series

His 277 against Arunachal Pradesh is the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket.

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has become the latest addition to India’s squad for the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He was called up after Rishabh Pant‘s injury which has ruled him out of the final Test. The selectors went to Ishan Kishan primarily, who was the first choice for the spot. But the 27-year-old communicated to the board about his ankle injury, which is keeping him out of the game for a while. And that is when the pin pointed towards Jagadeesan.

All matches (52) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 49/10 BHN 163/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 113/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM 128/9 AUST 129/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 93/10 ROM 94/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 3/0 LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ 114/2 RPH 108/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 102/7 HDN 104/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR 93/8 ALZ 118/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 165/2 RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 79/3 UTC 77/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 97/3 MKP 99/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG 61/6 MXC 62/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL 119/2 MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 124/8 UGA 125/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG 105/9 NBA 94/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS 14/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK 166/3 ASS 165/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 177/7 SGT 178/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Getting a Test call-up for the country is a dream come true for any player, and it is no different for the Tamil Nadu superstar. Except, he wasn’t expecting it to come. Jagadeesan mentioned in an interview that he was not expecting to receive the Test call-up to represent India and was caught off-guard. The wicketkeeper-batter has clearly been rewarded for his brilliant runs in the last two seasons of the Ranji Trophy.

“I was surprised when I got the call. It is the most significant step of my career and a dream come true. I have grown up thinking about this very moment. It is a great feeling not just for me but my parents and coach as well’, narrated Jagadeesan.

Narayan Jagadeesan Credits Robin Uthappa For Maiden Test Call-up

Jagadeesan credited former India cricketer Robin Uthappa for his recent success, which led to his inclusion in the national squad. He spoke about how Uthappa helped him build his plans towards becoming a better cricketer. The 2007 T20 World Cup winning member also mentored and guided Jagadeesan in terms of his batting position, when he made the shift to become an opener a couple of years ago. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter spoke about the challenges as an opening batter. He concluded by saying that scoring runs as an opener gives one a lot of confidence.

“I have worked with him to improve my mindset in terms of goal-setting, manifesting and also technical aspects of the game, especially in T20 cricket. He has a lot of experience and has gone through ups and downs and knows how it works in international cricket. A couple of years ago, after not being picked in the IPL we got in touch. He has helped me a lot. He has given me a sense of security about how I feel as a cricketer”, narrated Jagadeesan.

ALSO READ:

The Tamil Nadu Batter’s Excellent Run In Domestic Cricket

Jagadeesan has been a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit. Since the time he started playing at the top of the order, Jagadeesan has excelled in his career. In 52 First-class appearances, he has scored 3373 runs at an average of 47.5. To add to that, the Tamil Nadu star holds a highest score of 321 in First-class cricket, which shows his ability to play the long innings. He has 10 hundreds and 14 fifties to his name. His List A numbers are nothing less than impressive. In 64 List A appearances, he has accumulated 2728 runs at an average of almost 47.

The right-handed opener has played for two franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for two seasons and was then roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. In 13 IPL fixtures, he has scored 162 runs at an average of 18, a record that he will want to improve.

Jagadeesan holds the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. He scored 277 runs against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022. He also became the first player to score five consecutive centuries in List A cricket. Additionally, Jagadeesan holds the record for the most runs in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.