EXCLUSIVE: ‘Didn’t Think CSK Would Replace Narayan Jagadeesan Immediately…This Time I Thought It Was A Scam’

Narayan Jagadeesan has been added to the India squad for the final Test as a replacement for the vice-captain.

“You don’t expect MS Dhoni to replace him immediately, until of course, he himself chooses, you know,” Narayan Jagadeesan’s father tells CricXtasy in an exclusive conversation after the former CSK player won a place in the Indian Test squad as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant.

Narayan Jagadeesan is flying high after the lows during CSK days, where he barely got a chance to showcase his skill. With Rishabh Pant injured and Ishan Kishan also recovering after a minor injury, Jagadeesan has gotten a rare chance to be in India’s Test squad in England.

“In his debut game in the IPL, he got 33 runs while playing for CSK, and unfortunately, he was dropped in the next match,” Jagadeesan’s father says to Cricxtasy. “Even the iconic figure like Mr Dhoni, you don’t expect him to replace him [Jagadeesan] immediately [after one game], until of course, he himself chooses, you know. He is an iconic figure and is doing so well even at this age. An elated Jagadeesan’s father was talking moments after his son got selected in the Indian team for the ongoing five-match Test series against England. From getting dropped after playing his first IPL game, Jagadeesan has made it to the Indian team for the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Dream Come True Moment For Narayan Jagadeesan

They suffered a huge blow when star player Rishabh Pant got injured. Pant has a fracture in his left foot after taking a blow on Day 1 of the fourth Test match against England. As a result, Narayan Jagadeesan has been added to the India squad for the final Test as a replacement for the vice-captain.

“It is a dream come true for me because he comes from a small city of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore,” Jagadeesan’s coach A.G. Guruswamy told CricXtasy in an exclusive chat.

“Even today, he comes to me with whatever doubt he has. Even yesterday, he came to the academy and batted in the nets. BCCI called him suddenly, and he was taken aback a but then he looked composed. I just told him that you go and do your job. If at all you get a chance to play, then it’s okay; otherwise, be a part of the Indian team and learn from them. Once you get into the Indian team, it’s all a learning process. I am sure he will do well,” A.G. Guruswamy added.

Since the Indian team already has Dhruv Jurel in the form of a regular wicketkeeper, it is difficult for Jagadeesan to feature in the playing XI. But his father thinks that he has gained a healthy experience of playing cricket in England.

“He went to England to play for Tamil Nadu Colts. He scored three centuries in England,” Jagadeesan’s father said.

Even if he does not play for India, he has a lot to learn from his teammates.

“He has to stay grounded, and he has to learn from the seniors. Whether it’s from the opponents or the Indian team, he can learn a lot,” Jagadeesan’s coach said.

Red Ball Numbers Justify Jagadeesan’s Choice

Jagadeesan has been a regular face in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu. As of now, he has scored 3373 runs at an average of 47.50, which comprises 10 centuries and 14 fifties in a total of 52 first-class matches.

“I am at the top of the world right now. This is something I was expecting a little bit earlier, but unfortunately, it happened now. I was actually watching TV, and that is when Jagadeesan came to me and said I have been selected in the Indian team. Initially, I thought it was some sort of a scam, but then eventually it turned out to be true,” Narayan Jagadeesan’s father said.

“He has scored lots of runs in the TNPL if you see the stats of the last two years. He scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Madhya Pradesh. I still remember, he came out to bat at the number seven spot and sustained body blows twice, got injured, and still scored a century,” his father added.

Before making it to the Ranji Trophy, the right-hand batter played every age-group tournament for Tamil Nadu. Starting at the age of nine, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper has had a bumpy ride so far. He got the player of the match award in his very first professional match while playing for the Coimbatore district.

Jagadeesan’s Rise Through Age Group Cricket

“I have been coaching him since the age of nine. He has played a lot of cricket on matting wickets. He is a very talented cricketer, very hardworking. I could see the talent in him because at the age of nine, he played U-13 for Coimbatore district, and in his very first match, he won the player of the match award. The award was given to him by Mr Kasi Viswanathan, who is the current CEO of Chennai Super Kings. He played all at the age-group tournaments before playing the Ranji Trophy. He got a century on his debut Ranji game”, coach Guruswamy revealed.

“It all started 20 years back. He used to play district matches, and I have accompanied him in every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. I used to go with him everywhere alongside his parents. That’s how the journey started. The process went right with him because he listened to me. I used to point out his mistakes, and he used to improve on that quickly. He is a great listener and an honest person,” he added.

Both Jagadeesan’s father and coach have played a crucial role in his journey so far. He was just six years old when his father realised his true potential. Jagadeesan’s father, C.J. Narayan, also used to play professional cricket in Mumbai. He learnt the art under the supervision of the great Ramakant Achrekar, who also trained the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

“His father himself was a cricketer in Mumbai. He used to play for TATA alongside Dilip Vengsarkar. Then he came to Coimbatore. I have known his father since his bachelorhood days. One day, he called me and said I want to bring my son to your academy for coaching. See, when it comes to the batting aspect, I taught him everything. His wicketkeeping skill was honed by his father as he was also a wicketkeeper,” Jagadeesan’s coach said.

“When he was six years old, the way he collected the ball really impressed me. That is when I realised that he would be a good cricketer. Fortunately, I did my cricket coaching under the great Ramakant Achrekar, sir. He taught me the basics, and I passed it to my son”, Jagadeesan’s father added.

Pumped up with the fact that his son has been added to the Indian Test squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England, he politely declined to take the credit.

“I was only a father; it was Mr Gurusamy who coached him, because sons do not listen to their father. I taught him wicketkeeping since I had the knowledge, but then credit goes to Guru sir, he is the real Guru for him,” Jagadeesan’s father said.

From Fast Bowler To Wicketkeeper

Touted as one of the best wicketkeepers of India, Jagadeesan wanted to become a fast bowler when he started playing cricket. It took a lot for his coach to convince him to become a wicketkeeper.

“See, when he started playing cricket, he wanted to become a fast bowler. It took a lot on my part to convince him to keep wickets. I found that his reflexes were very good, and that is why I wanted him to take the role of a wicketkeeper. Eventually, he agreed and started working on his wicketkeeping. Probably, he is one of the best wicketkeepers of India currently,” Jagadeesan’s coach confided.

Talking about his IPL stint, the right-hand batter spent two seasons with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021 and 2022 before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. However, during the IPL 2025 mega auction, he went unsold.

“On the back of a successful TNPL outing, CSK picked him up for the IPL. Dhoni, in particular, was very helpful and guided him,” Jagadeesan’s father said.

When Jagadeesan Broke The List A Record For Highest Score

Jagadeesan broke the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. He achieved this milestone by smashing 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022–23 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the 2022 mini-auction, the Kolkata franchise selected him for the 2023 Indian T20 League season.

“Then came the KKR; they picked him up because he broke the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. They saw that talent in him. I remember Chandrakant Pandit was the coach. He was not upset when he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. God willing, yes, I am quite sure that he will play in the next year’s IPL. He has put in a lot of hard work, and his work ethic has been good,” his father told CricXtasy.

While recalling yet another incident related to Jagadeesan’s IPL stint, his coach said, “He has improved a lot. When he went to the KKR for the IPL, he was underweight, only 73kgs. You know, as a batter, you need those power-hitting skills especially in the T20I format. Mr Abhishek Nayar advised him to put on muscle weight. Now he has put on eight kilos of muscle. He has really developed his hitting skills, and I am sure he will play in the upcoming season of the IPL”.

“See, he has changed his batting order in the T20I format. In the recently passed season of TNPL, he batted at number 4 because the opening slots are full in the IPL. Now he has a better chance of getting picked for the next year’s IPL. Batting at number 4 and 5, his power hitting has really improved. I am sure he will get a call in next year’s IPL,” Jagadeesan’s coach stated.

For people who do not know, the life of a wicketkeeper is very tough. You keep wickets and then go out there to bat; it takes a lot of toll on your body. One needs to be fit enough to contribute both as a batter and a wicketkeeper.

“See, during the Ranji Trophy, he works behind the stumps for close to 1000 overs in the entire season. Then he comes out to open the innings, it tells you how fit he is. Last two seasons, he has had a great outing, both as a batter and wicketkeeper,” coach Guruswamy told CricXtasy.

It was back during the last season of Ranji Trophy when Jagadeesan made headlines, collecting 816 runs in nine games at an average of 74.18. He scored 245 not out against Railways and followed it up with 321 against Chandigarh.

“When he scored a triple century and a double century while taking part in the Ranji Trophy last year, that was the time I realised he is now ready to play for India. Virat Kohli has been his idol. He loves his aggression on the field. Though he has a lot of regard for MS Dhoni. He has interacted with Dhoni a lot of times when he used to play for the CSK,” coach Guruswamy signed off.

