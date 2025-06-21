News
Former England captain picks 2021 Lord's Test speech of Virat Kohli as his favourite India-England moment.
indian-cricket-team

Former England Skipper Picks Virat Kohli’s 2021 Lord’s Speech as Favourite India-England Moment

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 21, 2025
3 min read

Former England Captain Picks Lords speech of Virat Kohli in 2021 as his memorable moment in India-England Test

Former England captain picks 2021 Lord's Test speech of Virat Kohli as his favourite India-England moment.

Former England skipper and renowned commentator Nasser Hussain acknowledged that batting stalwart Virat Kohli has given so much to Test cricket. Hussain also shared his memorable England vs India Test moment of Kohli as a captain.

“Test match cricket was so much better when Kohli was playing. We will move on – we moved on from Gavaskar to Tendulkar to Kohli and maybe now to Gill. But Kohli added so much to this game of cricket,” Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Nasser Hussain Picks Favourite India-England Moment

A former English batter revealed that the English Cricket Board (ECB) asked him to revisit his favourite India-England moment. He pointed to some animated speech at the Lord’s in 2021. India needed to bowl out England inside 70 overs on the final day to win a rain-affected Test at the home of cricket, Lord’s. He remembered Kohli’s passionate huddle talk where he asked his teammate to “unleash hell” over the next 60 overs.

“It may not be my favourite, but it’s the one that stuck with me the most, was in the huddle that last morning at Lord’s when England were trying to chase down a score. They unleashed hell and their side became a sort of mirror image of Kohli, the character, the feistiness of Siraj, Bumrah in your face, Shami in your face. Kohli, Test match cricket is so much better when Kohli was playing,” Hussain said.

The Kohli & Co. knocked England over inside 52 overs to record a historic 151-run win. Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets in the innings while Jasprit Bumrah delivered three. However, another notable thing about that win was the iconic 89-run stand for the ninth wicket by Mohammed Shami and Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

Career Of Virat Kohli In Numbers

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket last month. He has already retired from T20I cricket following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados. The 36-year-old is India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 60 Tests. He lost only 17 red-ball matches as a captain, while 11 resulted in T20Is. He finished his Test career as India’s fourth leading run getter with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an impressive average of 46.85. He also has 30 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name.

ENG vs IND
Nasser Hussain
Virat Kohli
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

