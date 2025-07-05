News
Nat Sciver Brunt ENG W vs IND W 3rd T20I ENG vs IND 2025 Tammy Beaumont
indian-cricket-team

England Captain to Miss Remainder of Five-Match Series Against India, ECB Names Replacement

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read
Nat Sciver Brunt ENG W vs IND W 3rd T20I ENG vs IND 2025 Tammy Beaumont

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match T20I series against India due to a groin injury. Sciver-Brunt sustained an injury during the second T20I in Bristol and missed the third game at The Oval. Notably, Tammy Beaumont led England for the first time in her absence, which the hosts won by a narrow margin of five runs at kept themselves alive in the series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team is leading the franchise 2-1.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has named Maia Bouchier as England’s captain’s replacement in the squad. The board added that Sciver-Brunt is expected to return for the ODI series, slated to start on July 16.

“Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol,” England Cricket wrote on X. “Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the ODI series,” it added.

A Crucial Absence For England

England will not just miss their captain, but the in-form batter as well. The 32-year-old had led in the first two games, lost by 97 runs and by 24 runs. She didn’t bowl in either of the games. However, the right-hand batter was exceptional with the willow in the hand in the first match, her 42-ball 66 was the only notably effort in England’s 113 all out. However, she fell on 13 in the second game, where she picked up an injury. Her absence leaves a notable gap in middle-order as they seek to win the series.

Beaumont Leading For First Time

In Sciver-Brunt’s absence, Beaumont took over the leadership role although Sophia Dunkley was officially appointed vice-captain before the series. Beaumont propelled England to their maiden victory in the series, leading first time as skipper in her 247th international appearance. Notably, Dunkley is being groomed for future, Beaumont was given a chance to lead the side for her vast experience.

ALSO READ:

England’s Fight Back

Riding high on a 92-ball 137-run openershing partnership between Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge to amass 171 despite losing nine wickets within 25 balls. Dunkley smashed 75 off 53 balls with seven fours and a six while Wyatt-Hodge returned to form with a 42-ball 62 including seven fours and three maximums. Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma picked three-fer apiece.

In reply, India did get a promising start with openers Smriti Mandhana (49-ball 56) and Shefali Varma (25-ball 47) forging 85-run partnership in nine overs. But England made a remarkable comeback and restricted India for 166/5, courtesy of an exceptional bowling defensive bowling display.

ENG-W vs IND-W
England Women
Maia Bouchier
Nat Sciver Brunt
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

