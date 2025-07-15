News
Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar ENG vs IND Lords Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Never Took Risks to Help India Win’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Reignites ‘Bits and Pieces’ Controversy on Ravindra Jadeja After Lord’s Test Heartbreak

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 16, 2025
3 min read

Ravindra Jadeja is currently the fifth leading run-getter in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja Sanjay Manjrekar ENG vs IND Lords Test

When India lose a cliffhanger one, somebody has to carry the baggage, be it the opener or the last man standing. In Lord’s heartbreak, that was all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja did nothing wrong, playing a gritty 61-run knock and staying unbeaten. But he ran short of partners to take India home. However, the all-rounder is being criticised and questioned about his approach while batting with the tail-enders. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reignited their bits and pieces controversy, this time being a sceptic but cautious about his comments.

India had an upper hand till Tea on Day 4 in Lord’s Test. But they faced a batting collapse and suffered a painful 22-run defeat against England.

Hoping Against Hope: Sanjay Manjrekar Reignites ‘Bits and Pieces’ Controversy

In reply 193-run target, India were reeling at 71/5 when Jadeja walked into the middle. The visitors were reduced to 82/7 within a brink of an eye. He and Nitish Kumar Reddy played out 91 deliveries, and then 132 balls with Bumrah. i.e. nearly 37 overs. He fought till the end with Mohammed Siraj on the other end but unfortunately, the ball backspun and hit the stumps despite Siraj’s firm defence.

Following the loss, Manjrekar launched an attack on Jadeja, saying, “Despite batting well, Jadeja didn’t do enough.”

For the unversed, Manjrekar and Jadeja do not share the best of relationships after the former India cricketer called the all-rounder as ‘bits and pieces’ player during the 2019 World Cup. Jadeja had later labelled Manjrekar’s commentary as ‘verbal diarrhoea’.

Speaking on Hotstar after the Lord’s Test loss, Manjrekar said, “Ravindra Jadeja was batting well and defending resolutely, but it never looked like he was taking the kind of risks needed to help India win. He was playing a waiting game and hoping against hope. The real star in that partnership, though, was Jasprit Bumrah. He stayed out there for one hour and 40 minutes against high-quality fast bowling, and facing bouncers.”

“But if you look at that moment when Jadeja brought up his half-century, the visuals from the Lord’s balcony did not look too positive. The energy from the dressing room said it all, it felt like the team knew that winning would be very difficult. Jadeja was trying, no doubt, but given the pitch, the conditions, and India’s scoring rate, the chase looked beyond reach,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja has score four consecutive fifties in the ENG vs IND series

Ravindra Jadeja has scored four fifties in a row in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While he scored two fifties in the Edgbaston Test, he batted well in the first innings of the Lord’s Test to propel India to nullify England’s lead. However, the innings wasn’t a brisk one. He took his time and took the game deep. Even in the first inning, he shared a 70-run stand with Reddy off 165 balls and forged a 50-run stand with Washington Sundar. Eventually, he was dismissed by Jofra Archer on 72 off 131 balls.

The 36-year-old is currently the fifth leading run-getter of the ongoing five-match series. He has amassed 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109.00 with four fifties. However, the left-arm orthodox spinner is yet to make an impact on the series with the ball in hand. He managed just three wickets in as many Tests, averaging 110.33, picking up a wicket nearly after every 198th ball on average.

ENG vs IND
India
Ravindra Jadeja
Sanjay Manjrekar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

