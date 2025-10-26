Nitish Kumar Reddy Injury Update — Will SRH All-Rounder Play India vs Australia T20Is?

He sustained a left quadriceps injury.

The latest Nitish Kumar Reddy injury update has sparked speculation over his availability for the upcoming India vs Australia T20I series. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder was ruled out of the third ODI in Sydney due to a left quadriceps injury, and the medical team has been closely monitoring his recovery since then.

It’s worth noting that Hardik Pandya is already absent from this white-ball tour due to an injury he sustained in the Asia Cup 2025. So, Reddy is only the second pace-bowling all-rounder after Shivam Dube in the T20I squad, and his availability will be vital since India have often opted for batting depth across formats.

Will Nitish Kumar Reddy injury rule him out of India vs Australia T20Is?

The Nitish Kumar Reddy injury is not serious enough to keep him out of the shortest format, where he will look to make a mark and solidify his place. A report by Cricbuzz confirmed that he will be available for most of the India vs Australia T20I series.

His availability for the first game in Canberra is touch-and-go, but he will continue travelling with the team and is certain to be available from the second T20I onwards. A final decision on his inclusion will likely be taken on the match day, but this news has come as a massive relief for the management.

Nitish has been highly injury-prone in such a short career, and another setback could have hampered his progress in SENA countries. He has rightly been seen as an asset for overseas tours, and such series become all the more crucial for him to develop.

After gaining fame with a breakthrough IPL 2024 with SRH, Nitish Kumar Reddy was quickly drafted to the Indian setup and has made debuts across formats within a year. So far, he has played four T20Is, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 180 and taking three wickets at 23.66 runs apiece.

SRH all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to play a key role in T20Is

One reason the Nitish Kumar Reddy injury has been concerning for India is the shortage of pace-bowling all-rounders in the squad. In Hardik’s absence, India are thin on resources on Australian decks naturally suited for fast bowlers.

Shivam Dube is there, but his bowling is still progressing and can’t be completely banked upon. So, Nitish must perform an extended role, something Hardik would have.

He has a wicket-taking knack and gets some movement in the air at times, suggesting India can use him with the new ball. There will be some swing under the lights throughout the rubber, as has often been the case in Australia.

During the Asia Cup 2025, India preferred only one pace specialist, and a similar strategy will mean both Nitish and Shivam find a spot in the XI. Both will share a few overs and collectively provide value with the ball while also adding to the batting depth.

