Nitish Kumar Reddy Might Need To Do More Than Just Bat To Win a Place in India Playing XI For England Test Series

Nitish Kumar Reddy has so far scored 298 runs from five Test matches at an average of 37.25.

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel is expecting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to bowl more overs in order to win a place in the team’s playing XI for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is fighting for a spot in the India playing XI with Shardul Thakur, bowled 26.5 overs for India A across the two unofficial Tests against England Lions. In the first unofficial Test, Nitish finished with figures of 1/63 and followed it up with figures of 1/49.

‘Want to see the ball more on his hands’: Morne Morkel on Nitish Kumar Reddy

“I think he (Reddy) is skillful. He is a guy who can bowl that magical ball. So for him, it is about creating that consistency, and that’s something we want to work on. It’s important for his game as well,” Morne Morkel told journalists in England.

“I’ve had conversations with him where I’ve challenged him to bowl a bit more. I want to see the ball more in his hands. We all know what he can do with the bat. But for the team, having those bowling options, especially in these conditions, will be exciting and complement his batting,” added the former South Africa cricketer.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s debut series in Australia

During India’s Test series against Australia Down Under in the 2024-25 season, Nitish Kumar Reddy played all five matches. The Visakhapatnam-born cricketer impressed with the bat, scoring 298 runs at an average of 37.25.

This also includes a century that the 22-year-old scored during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year. He was India’s second highest run-getter in the series, after Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 391 runs from five matches. On he other hand, Nitish has taken just five wickets from as many Tests at an average of 38 and economy of 4.31.

The five-match Test series between India and England will get underway on June 20, with the first Test taking place at Headingley in Leeds.

