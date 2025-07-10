Nitish Reddy Reveals He Spoke to THIS Player About Bowling in English Conditions

Nitish Kumar Reddy hastaken two wickets in the ongoing third England vs India Test.

Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has revealed that he spoke to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Australia skipper Pat Cummins about his bowling in Australia as well as the ongoing Test series against England.

Nitish Kumar Reddy on how Pat Cummins helped him

The 22-year-old said that he had a conversation with Pat Cummins on the aforementioned topics during the IPL 2025 season. In the IPL, Nitish Kumar Reddy plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was part of the Pat Cummins-led side that reached the final in 2024.

The Andhra cricketer is a batting all-rounder, due to which his bowling was limited during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under in 2024-25. He took just three wickets from the four Tests he played in that series.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has so far played the second Test against England and is also playing the third Test against the same opposition at Lord’s.

While he went wicketless in the second Test at Edgbaston, Nitish removed England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on the opening day of the third Test.

“Spoke to Pat Cummins during the time in IPL regarding my bowling in Australia and also about England. He told me a few things… I have worked very hard on my bowling and believe more in my abilities now,” Nitish Kumar Reddy said at the press conference after Day one.

Where England stand after Day 1

England, who won the toss and opted to bat, posted 251/4 at stumps on Thursday. Ben Stokes (39) and Joe Root (99) had forged a 79-run unbeaten partnership for the fifth wicket on a day when only 83 overs were bowled. Among Indian bowlers, Nitish Kumar Reddy took two wickets whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

India are looking to take a 2-1 lead after winning the second Test in Birmingham by 336 runs. The Shubman Gill-led side had lost the first Test by five wickets.

