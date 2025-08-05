News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jasprit Bumrah India Monty Panesar
indian-cricket-team

No Jasprit Bumrah? No Problem! Former England Player Drops Massive Truth Bomb About India Pacer After ENG vs IND Test Series

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: August 5, 2025
3 min read

India won the two games Bumrah didn't participate in.

Jasprit Bumrah India Monty Panesar

The unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah made more noise than the impact he could make in the three Tests he played in the ENG vs IND series. India won the two matches Bumrah didn’t feature, in Birmingham and at The Oval. Coincidence? Monty Panesar thinks not.

Under new skipper Shubman Gill, and with a relatively younger team following the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, India completed a major assignment on English soil by drawing the five-Test series 2-2.

Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

148/10

Purani Delhi 6 PD

66/10

Outer Delhi Warriors Won by 82 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
West Delhi Lions WDL

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

129/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Guildford GUI

146/7

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

150/3

CFS Pinnacle Pro won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
London County Cricket LCC

123/4

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

119/5

London County Cricket beat CFS Pinnacle Pro by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Guildford GUI

123/6

Kreative Sports XI KSP

124/3

Kreative Sports XI beat Guildford by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Guildford GUI

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

83/4

Birmingham Bears BB

137/10

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

Northamptonshire NOR

Match abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Durham DURH

310/7

Sussex SUSS

86/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

105/4

Hampshire HAM

324/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

283/9

Essex ESS

35/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

341/8

Derbyshire DER

76/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

87/5

Guwahati Giants GUG

89/10

Bud Cricket Club beat Guwahati Giants by 17 runs (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

49/4

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

50/0

Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

234/3

Melaka MEL

119/9

Johor beat Melaka by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kelantan KELN

169/10

Pahang PHG

173/7

Pahang beat Kelantan by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

97/10

Penang PENG

104/8

Penang beat Kuala Lumpur by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Putrajaya PUT

100/10

Sarawak SRAK

256/6

Sarawak beat Putrajaya by 156 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

34/10

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

38/1

Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

78/6

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
London Spirit Women LSW-W

172/4

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings

Have India Moved On From Jasprit Bumrah?

India cured the Monday blues with their narrowest-ever Test win at The Oval to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The dramatic yet glorious victory came on the back of a strong bowling duo – Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

What seemed impossible ahead of the series, due to Bumrah’s absence, was made possible by an all-round team effort. Commenting on the same, former player Monty Panesar feels that though Bumrah’s hype is massive, India can do just fine without him.

“Of course, Bumrah is a good bowler, but he wasn’t part of the matches that India won. This Indian team does not depend on Bumrah anymore. Bumrah’s hype is absolutely massive, but let’s be honest, India have a strong bowling attack,” Panesar said to Mid-Day.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Proved Their Worth in ENG vs IND Test Series

During England’s first innings, Siraj and Krishna shared four wickets each while Akash Deep scalped one. Trailing 224, England brushed past India to put together 247 runs. Zak Crawley and Harry Brook made fifties while Ben Duckett added 43 runs.

Then, chasing 374 in the second innings, England rode on centuries by Joe Root and Brook, along with a half-century from Duckett. Before Stumps on Day 4, Krishna took the ever-important wicket of Joe Root to put the ball in India’s court. Finally, on the last day, Siraj cleared up England’s tail to seal the win.

“(Prasidh) Krishna is getting better and better with every Test match. I think he can open the bowling with Siraj. They just need a third seamer, Akash Deep or Arshdeep Singh or someone else. Siraj utilised the conditions really well. He’s a huge asset for Indian cricket. I think he leads the attack now and India need to build the attack around him,” Panesar added while talking about India’s terrific display at The Oval.

The equation heading into the final day stood at 35 runs for England or four wickets for India. Amid the tense situation, both pacers held nerves of steel. Siraj added three wickets to his tally to complete his fifer, while Krishna took care of Josh Tongue’s wicket.

Overall, after the end of five exhilarating Tests, Siraj leads the leaderboard for taking the most wickets (23). Bumrah and Krishna took 14 wickets each, while Akash follows the list with 13 wickets. All three players’ best spells came in the Tests without Bumrah.

The way this pace duo controlled the game, despite the absence of Bumrah, spoke volumes about their determination and talent. While Bumrah remains as the national treasure, it’s safe to say that the future of India in Tests lies in safe hands.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj
Monty Panesar
Prasidh Krishna
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Team Presents Impact Player Award To THIS All-rounder After ENG vs IND Series

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Team Presents Impact Player Award To THIS All-rounder After ENG vs IND Series [WATCH]

He played an extremely crucial role in the series for India.
9:51 pm
Amogh Bodas
Prasidh Krishna Masterminds Josh Tongue Dismissal With a Field Change On Day 5 At The Oval

Prasidh Krishna Masterminds Josh Tongue Dismissal With a Field Change On Day 5 At The Oval

Prasidh Krishna scalped 14 wickets in the series.
7:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
BCCI Provides Crucial Update on Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for Asia Cup 2025

BCCI Provides Crucial Update on Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for Asia Cup 2025

As had been expected, Jasprit Bumrah played just three Tests against England.
7:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star

Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star

6:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Out of Indian Cricket..’ – Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts ‘Workload Theory’ After Mohammed Siraj’s Beast of a Performance in ENG vs IND Series

3:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Michael Vaughan England Harbhajan Singh India ENG vs IND The Oval Test

Former India Player Wants Michael Vaughan To Check Where England Cricket Stands After ENG vs IND Tests End At The Oval

The English team will now be gearing up for the five-match Ashes series away to arch-rivals Australia starting in November.
2:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.