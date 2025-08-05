No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

Ravichandran Ashwin named his combined XI after the England vs India Test series.
Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin left out Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah from his combined XI for the recently-concluded Test series between England and India.
The five-match Test series ended with a 2-2 scoreline after India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday. The result also meant that both England and India shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
The 38-year-old initially picked Rishabh Pant in his combined XI, but later chose to go with Yashasvi Jaiswal as Pant didn’t end up playing all five Tests.
The wicketkeeper-batter played only four out of the five Tests as a foot injury during the fourth Test ruled him out of the fifth Test. He still enjoyed an excellent outing in England, scoring 479 runs from seven innings, hitting three fifties and two centuries.
Bumrah, on the other hand, was only slated to play three Tests in the series to maintain his workload due to his history of back problems. The Gujarat pacer finished with 14 wickets from three Tests.
“Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj. KL Rahul is my fourth option because the way both of them (Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal) opened the batting they kept India in the game. My fifth player is Ravindra Jadeja, I have no doubt about it,” Ashwin said during an episode of Ash Ki Baat, a show that he hosts on his YouTube channel. Noted journalist Vimal Kumar was part of the discussion with Ashwin.
“But because Rishabh Pant didn’t play all five Tests, I will remove him and replace him with Yashasvi Jaiswal. I will go with Washington Sundar as my sixth player because he scored a half-century (In the fifth Test), he has batted under pressure, he helped India salvage a draw in Old Trafford. Because of that draw is the only reason why India could go on and draw this Test series,” he added.
Earlier, Ashwin had agreed with Vimal on the five England players who would feature in the combined XI. The duo went with Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith as the England players featuring in the combined XI.
“Harry Brook should be there definitely, he almost won the game for England. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, how can you forget him? In bowling, I can’t really recall so I will go with Ben Duckett as another batter and Jamie Smith,” Vimal said in the video.
ALSO READ:
“Apart from these guys, England don’t have depth. Beyond these five players, had anyone put up any good bowling performances, then England would have won this series,” replied Ashwin.
Ravichandran Ashwin’s combined XI from England vs India Test series: Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.
