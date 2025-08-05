News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series
indian-cricket-team

No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 6, 2025
3 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin named his combined XI after the England vs India Test series.

No Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant As Ravichandran Ashwin Picks His Combined XI After ENG vs IND Test Series

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin left out Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah from his combined XI for the recently-concluded Test series between England and India.

The five-match Test series ended with a 2-2 scoreline after India defeated England by six runs in the fifth Test at The Oval on Monday. The result also meant that both England and India shared the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

A look at Ravichandran Ashwin’s combined XI after ENG vs IND Test series

The 38-year-old initially picked Rishabh Pant in his combined XI, but later chose to go with Yashasvi Jaiswal as Pant didn’t end up playing all five Tests.

Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

148/10

Purani Delhi 6 PD

66/10

Outer Delhi Warriors Won by 82 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
West Delhi Lions WDL

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

129/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Guildford GUI

146/7

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

150/3

CFS Pinnacle Pro won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
London County Cricket LCC

123/4

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

119/5

London County Cricket beat CFS Pinnacle Pro by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Guildford GUI

123/6

Kreative Sports XI KSP

124/3

Kreative Sports XI beat Guildford by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Guildford GUI

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

83/4

Birmingham Bears BB

137/10

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

Northamptonshire NOR

Match abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

105/4

Hampshire HAM

324/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Durham DURH

310/7

Sussex SUSS

86/4

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

283/9

Essex ESS

35/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

341/8

Derbyshire DER

76/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

87/5

Guwahati Giants GUG

89/10

Bud Cricket Club beat Guwahati Giants by 17 runs (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

49/4

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

50/0

Nabajyoti Club beat Navarang Club by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
05 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

234/3

Melaka MEL

119/9

Johor beat Melaka by 115 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kelantan KELN

169/10

Pahang PHG

173/7

Pahang beat Kelantan by 4 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

97/10

Penang PENG

104/8

Penang beat Kuala Lumpur by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Putrajaya PUT

100/10

Sarawak SRAK

256/6

Sarawak beat Putrajaya by 156 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Melaka MEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

34/10

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

38/1

Hubli Tigers Women beat Mysore Warriors Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

78/6

Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
05 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Live – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
London Spirit Women LSW-W

172/4

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings

The wicketkeeper-batter played only four out of the five Tests as a foot injury during the fourth Test ruled him out of the fifth Test. He still enjoyed an excellent outing in England, scoring 479 runs from seven innings, hitting three fifties and two centuries.

Bumrah, on the other hand, was only slated to play three Tests in the series to maintain his workload due to his history of back problems. The Gujarat pacer finished with 14 wickets from three Tests.

“Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj. KL Rahul is my fourth option because the way both of them (Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal) opened the batting they kept India in the game. My fifth player is Ravindra Jadeja, I have no doubt about it,” Ashwin said during an episode of Ash Ki Baat, a show that he hosts on his YouTube channel. Noted journalist Vimal Kumar was part of the discussion with Ashwin.

“But because Rishabh Pant didn’t play all five Tests, I will remove him and replace him with Yashasvi Jaiswal. I will go with Washington Sundar as my sixth player because he scored a half-century (In the fifth Test), he has batted under pressure, he helped India salvage a draw in Old Trafford. Because of that draw is the only reason why India could go on and draw this Test series,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin names England players part of combined XI

Earlier, Ashwin had agreed with Vimal on the five England players who would feature in the combined XI. The duo went with Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith as the England players featuring in the combined XI.

“Harry Brook should be there definitely, he almost won the game for England. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, how can you forget him? In bowling, I can’t really recall so I will go with Ben Duckett as another batter and Jamie Smith,” Vimal said in the video.

ALSO READ:

“Apart from these guys, England don’t have depth. Beyond these five players, had anyone put up any good bowling performances, then England would have won this series,” replied Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s combined XI from England vs India Test series: Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England
England vs India
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravichandran Ashwin
RIshabh Pant
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Ravichandran Aswhin Highlights Underrated Statistics Under Shubman Gill Which Cost India Win Against England

Ravichandran Aswhin Highlights Underrated Statistic Under Shubman Gill Which Cost India Win Against England

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Not Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Team Presents Impact Player Award To THIS All-rounder After ENG vs IND Series

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Team Presents Impact Player Award To THIS All-rounder After ENG vs IND Series [WATCH]

He played an extremely crucial role in the series for India.
9:51 pm
Amogh Bodas
Jasprit Bumrah India Monty Panesar

No Jasprit Bumrah? No Problem! Former England Player Drops Massive Truth Bomb About India Pacer After ENG vs IND Test Series

India won the two games Bumrah didn't participate in.
9:14 pm
Disha Asrani
Prasidh Krishna Masterminds Josh Tongue Dismissal With a Field Change On Day 5 At The Oval

Prasidh Krishna Masterminds Josh Tongue Dismissal With a Field Change On Day 5 At The Oval

Prasidh Krishna scalped 14 wickets in the series.
7:39 pm
Amogh Bodas
BCCI Provides Crucial Update on Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for Asia Cup 2025

BCCI Provides Crucial Update on Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for Asia Cup 2025

As had been expected, Jasprit Bumrah played just three Tests against England.
7:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star

Not Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik Reveals Brendon McCullum Wanted To Change His Player of the Series Award for Another India Star

6:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.