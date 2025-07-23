No Rohit Sharma, Only Virat Kohli and One Other Indian Make the Cut As AB De Villiers Names His All-Time Playing XI

On the sidelines of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025), South Africa Champions captain AB de Villiers revealed his all-time Playing XI.

After guiding the Proteas to a comfortable 88-run win over the India Champions last night (July 22) with an unbeaten 61*, AB caught up with tournament presenter Shefali Bagga and shared his playing XI in a video that is now going viral.

Interestingly, only two Indians made the cut with the most surprising exclusion being that of Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, AB’s close friend and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate alongside former India skipper MS Dhoni featured in the XI that also had five Australians. The lineup also had one player each from four different countries – New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

AB de Villiers’ World XI: Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Johnson, Mohammad Asif, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Shane Warne.

Watch the video below.

AB de Villiers turns back the clock with a glorious batting show

Four years after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Proteas legend is still setting the stage on fire. He turned back the clock and gave a display of his vintage self in the clash against the Indian Champions.

Batting at a blistering strike rate of 210, the ex-RCB icon showed the Indian team exactly why he was a feared name in the sport. After being sent in to bat first by India, South Africa’s openers laid a solid foundation, with Hashim Amla contributing a quick 22 off 19 balls, including four boundaries. However, the real spectacle began when AB de Villiers stepped out at No.4, exuding the same commanding presence that once made him a nightmare for bowlers.

𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹, 𝗔𝗕 𝗱𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 🤯



The 🐐 just showed that he's still got it, smacking 63* off just 30 balls 🙌#WCL2025 #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/oRvezMqzQ1 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2025

In a vintage display, he smashed an unbeaten 61* off just 30 deliveries, which included four boundaries and three maximums. The legend also showcased his agility by sprinting sharp threes with ease much to the delight of the crowd. His explosive knock eventually propelled the SA Champions to a formidable total of 208/6 in their 20 overs and in response, India Champions could only manage 111/9 in 18.2 overs (IND-C lost by DLS).

