Not Arshdeep Singh, Another Punjab Kings Star Spotted in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spin-bowling all-rounder Harpreet Brar was spotted in India’s nets at Edgbaston ahead of the second Test against England. A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players and coaching staff, even though he didn’t wear India’s training kit.

He bowled to a few batters in the nets, as seen in the video posted by a journalist. That suggests the team is focusing on their spin game ahead of the second Test, and the conditions might assist spinners at Edgbaston.

Harpreet Brar has been spotted at the Indian nets at Edgbaston today… pic.twitter.com/CIcOWZPybQ — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) June 28, 2025

Brar has not been in India’s squad for this tour and was reportedly not with the team during the first game. India already have Ravindra Jadeja as their left-arm finger spinner for the series, but Brar will bring another dimension to the training session.

The three spinners in India’s squad are Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar, and Brar is unlikely to be added at any stage. Other quality options have done better in the domestic arena and deserve a spot ahead of Brar, in case the team is looking to add more players or get a replacement for someone’s unavailability.

Harpreet Brar has yet to make his First Class debut

While Harpreet Brar has been in the IPL for several years now, he hasn’t made his First Class debut yet. He has played numerous List A and T20 matches and is seen as a white-ball specialist, which might be the reason for his absence from red-ball cricket.

He has established himself as one of the mainstays in Punjab’s T20 setup in the domestic arena. Brar has 19 wickets at an average of 32.26 in 17 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, his T20 record is even better, for Brar has 87 wickets at 25.18 runs apiece, comprising three four-wicket hauls. He is known for his accurate bowling and ability to cramp batters for room when they try to go big.

Recap Harpreet Brar’s 2 wickets in the same over 🙌



He finishes his spell with these wickets for just 17 runs 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #CSKvPBKS | @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/iya1OG2qED — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2024

Hence, India might have picked him only for general training and can release him soon. Anyway, this is an interesting development, given that Brar has no real connection with the senior team and doesn’t remain with the squad.

