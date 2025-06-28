News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

Not Arshdeep Singh, Another Punjab Kings Star Spotted in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 28, 2025
3 min read

A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spin-bowling all-rounder Harpreet Brar was spotted in India’s nets at Edgbaston ahead of the second Test against England. A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players and coaching staff, even though he didn’t wear India’s training kit.

He bowled to a few batters in the nets, as seen in the video posted by a journalist. That suggests the team is focusing on their spin game ahead of the second Test, and the conditions might assist spinners at Edgbaston.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Brar has not been in India’s squad for this tour and was reportedly not with the team during the first game. India already have Ravindra Jadeja as their left-arm finger spinner for the series, but Brar will bring another dimension to the training session.

ALSO READ:

The three spinners in India’s squad are Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar, and Brar is unlikely to be added at any stage. Other quality options have done better in the domestic arena and deserve a spot ahead of Brar, in case the team is looking to add more players or get a replacement for someone’s unavailability.

Harpreet Brar has yet to make his First Class debut

While Harpreet Brar has been in the IPL for several years now, he hasn’t made his First Class debut yet. He has played numerous List A and T20 matches and is seen as a white-ball specialist, which might be the reason for his absence from red-ball cricket.

He has established himself as one of the mainstays in Punjab’s T20 setup in the domestic arena. Brar has 19 wickets at an average of 32.26 in 17 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, his T20 record is even better, for Brar has 87 wickets at 25.18 runs apiece, comprising three four-wicket hauls. He is known for his accurate bowling and ability to cramp batters for room when they try to go big.

Hence, India might have picked him only for general training and can release him soon. Anyway, this is an interesting development, given that Brar has no real connection with the senior team and doesn’t remain with the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Harpreet Brar
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

‘Been Continuously Losing’- Gautam Gambhir’s Former Teammate Tears Into India Coach for Not Delivering Results

‘Been Continuously Losing’- Gautam Gambhir’s Former Teammate Tears Into India Coach for Not Delivering Results

4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

The next match will commence on July 2.
3:48 pm
Sreejita Sen
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND Test

‘An Attitude Adjustment’: Former Australia Player Slams Shubman Gill After India’s Poor Fielding In First Test Against England

On the back of all the dropped catches, the Indian bowlers leaked a massive 250 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main culprit with four dropped chances.
3:20 pm
Ashish Satyam
KL Rahul Rohit Sharma ENG vs IND

How Rohit Sharma Played A Key Role in KL Rahul’s Exemplary Showing in England in the Test Series

The right-hand batter will look to continue his brilliant run in order to win games for his team in the remaining four Test matches against England.
12:13 pm
Ashish Satyam
[WATCH] Ishan Kishan Flaunts Wide Range of Strokes on County Debut As He Pushes for a Test Recall With a Knock of 87

[WATCH] Ishan Kishan Flaunts Wide Range of Strokes on County Debut; Pushes for a Test Recall With a Knock of 87

12:44 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India Practice Session Updates: Key Fast Bowlers Miss Practice Before ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He bowled the most overs by Indian pacer in the Headingley Test.
11:01 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.