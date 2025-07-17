Not Kuldeep Yadav, Former Opener Feels India Should Pick THIS Player For ENG vs IND 4th Test

India are trailing the series 1-2 after three Tests
Karun Nair’s comeback had a fairytale-like feel to it as India’s only second triple centurion in Tests came back to international scene after eight long years after spending half a decade proving himself in the domestic circuit.
The 33-year-old further impressed with a superb double century in the first India A game against England Lions at Canterbury. But once the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy began, the Ranji champion’s form dwindled fast.
–
–
–
–
–
–
73/10
91/5
Monchengladbach beat Strass Rising Stars by 18 runs
129/8
128/6
Strass Rising Stars beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 2 wickets
167/5
168/2
Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Bonn Blue Star by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
128/9
129/4
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets
156/6
142/9
City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
143/5
145/6
Namibia A beat Uganda A by 2 runs
83/6
–
–
–
–
–
170/10
171/6
Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 runs
43/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
From the six innings he played in the series registered scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 41 and 14. Even though he didn’t look troubled for a long time in his innings, Nair’s dismissals have come under heavy scrutiny.
In the second innings of the Lord’s Test, India needed a big innings from their No.3 as they were chasing 193 on a pitch that had uneven bounce.
ALSO READ:
Brydon Carse, who hasn’t had the best time in the previous two games, suddenly bowled a loose ball on the fifth stump which Nair swung his bat at and missed. The very next ball, he decided to leave no matter where it pitched and Carse’s delivery seamed off the deck and thumped into Nair’s pads. The umpire had no issue raising his finger instantly, which pushed India into further trouble.
Former India opener Deep Dasgupta felt that if India have to make a change to their playing XI for the fourth Test in Manchester, it should be leaving out Karun Nair and picking B Sai Sudharsan.
It was contrary to popular suggestions by pundits who had suggested picking left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
“In the Playing XI, you don’t want more than one change. If there is only one, it would be replacing Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan. Because Karun Nair hasn’t made any runs. He’s got starts, but hasn’t converted them into big scores. I also believe he doesn’t look that comfortable at the crease either,” Dasgupta said on Star Sports.
India have gone with a second spinner at Edgbaston and at the Lord’s in the form of Washington Sundar who claimed four-wicket haul in the second innings to put India in a strong position.
Currently, England lead the series 2-1 after edging out India by 22 runs in a thriller.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.