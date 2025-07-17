News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
india test team karun nair dropped sai sudharsan eng vs ind 4th test deep dasgupta
indian-cricket-team

Not Kuldeep Yadav, Former Opener Feels India Should Pick THIS Player For ENG vs IND 4th Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

India are trailing the series 1-2 after three Tests

india test team karun nair dropped sai sudharsan eng vs ind 4th test deep dasgupta

Karun Nair’s comeback had a fairytale-like feel to it as India’s only second triple centurion in Tests came back to international scene after eight long years after spending half a decade proving himself in the domestic circuit.

The 33-year-old further impressed with a superb double century in the first India A game against England Lions at Canterbury. But once the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy began, the Ranji champion’s form dwindled fast.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

73/10

Monchengladbach MON

91/5

Monchengladbach beat Strass Rising Stars by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

129/8

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

128/6

Strass Rising Stars beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Bonn Blue Star BBS

167/5

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

168/2

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Bonn Blue Star by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

128/9

Bud Cricket Club BCC

129/4

Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
City Cricket Club CCC

156/6

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

142/9

City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

143/5

Namibia A NBA

145/6

Namibia A beat Uganda A by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Kenya KNY

83/6

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

170/10

Yanam Royals YAR

171/6

Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

43/2

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Deep Dasgupta suggests dropping Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test

From the six innings he played in the series registered scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 41 and 14. Even though he didn’t look troubled for a long time in his innings, Nair’s dismissals have come under heavy scrutiny.

In the second innings of the Lord’s Test, India needed a big innings from their No.3 as they were chasing 193 on a pitch that had uneven bounce.

ALSO READ:

Brydon Carse, who hasn’t had the best time in the previous two games, suddenly bowled a loose ball on the fifth stump which Nair swung his bat at and missed. The very next ball, he decided to leave no matter where it pitched and Carse’s delivery seamed off the deck and thumped into Nair’s pads. The umpire had no issue raising his finger instantly, which pushed India into further trouble.

Former India opener Deep Dasgupta felt that if India have to make a change to their playing XI for the fourth Test in Manchester, it should be leaving out Karun Nair and picking B Sai Sudharsan.

Sai Sudharsan an ideal change feels Deep Dasgupta

It was contrary to popular suggestions by pundits who had suggested picking left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

“In the Playing XI, you don’t want more than one change. If there is only one, it would be replacing Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan. Because Karun Nair hasn’t made any runs. He’s got starts, but hasn’t converted them into big scores. I also believe he doesn’t look that comfortable at the crease either,” Dasgupta said on Star Sports.

India have gone with a second spinner at Edgbaston and at the Lord’s in the form of Washington Sundar who claimed four-wicket haul in the second innings to put India in a strong position.

Currently, England lead the series 2-1 after edging out India by 22 runs in a thriller.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

deep dasgupta
ENG vs IND
Karun Nair
Sai Sudharsan
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

ECB Analyst Extremely Impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Thinks He Might Surpass Sachin Tendulkar 

The youngster made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals at the age of 14.
6:25 pm
Amogh Bodas

Not Rishabh Pant, Another India Batter Advised To Curb Aggression by Former India Cricketer After Lord’s Test Defeat

After scoring a century in the first innings of the opening Test, he has managed just one fifty in his next five innings.
6:20 pm
Sagar Paul
Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Another Injury Scare for India! Star Pacer Gets Hurt on Bowling Arm Ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND Tests

‘Bumrah is a diamond, but…’ – Former Pakistan Player Sends Advise To India Before 4th Test Against England in Manchester

As of now, India's star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls.
5:02 pm
Ashish Satyam
‘Not Playing Him Cost India Heavily’ – India Bowler’s Childhood Coach Opens Up on Repeated Snub in England Tests

‘Not Playing Him Cost India Heavily’ – India Bowler’s Childhood Coach Opens Up on Repeated Snub in England Tests

4:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former Coach Reveals How Shubman Gill Can Learn From MS Dhoni To Become India’s Greatest Test Captain

‘If He Can Get…’- Former Coach Reveals How Shubman Gill Can Learn From MS Dhoni To Become India’s Greatest Test Captain

Shubman Gill has endured a mixed start to his India Test captaincy career.
3:36 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.