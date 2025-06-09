News
Not Part of India’s Test Squad, Tanush Kotian Gives Timely Reminder to Selectors With Unbeaten 90 in 2nd Eng Lions vs India a Test
indian-cricket-team

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 2 min read

Tanush Kotian scored an unbeaten 90 in the second innings of the second unofficial Test against England Lions.

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Tanush Kotian produced a stellar display for India A on Day four of the second unofficial Test against England Lions in Northampton on Monday. Tanush Kotian registered an unbeaten 90 from 108 balls in the second innings, forging a 149-run partnership with Anshul Kamboj (51*) for the eighth wicket.

The 26-year-old slammed 10 fours and one six during his knock. It has to be noted that the Mumbai cricketer is not part of the Team India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England that starts from June 20. He has now given a timely reminder to selectors showing that he is ready for the biggest stage.

When Tanush Kotian was included in India squad for Australia Tests

Tanush Kotian, despite not having played a game for India yet, has spent a significant amount of time with the senior Indian players. This was when he was called up to the Indian squad for the final two Tests against Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The youngster was drafted into the Indian squad for the last two Tests against Australia in the aftermath of Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket.

Tanush Kotian’s First-Class career

anush Kotian made his First-Class debut for Mumbai during a Ranji Trophy group stage match against Saurashtra in December 2018. He failed to contribute much with the bat whereas with the ball, he took two wickets in the first innings.

ALSO READ:

Kotian went wicketless in the second innings. Till date, Tanush Kotian has 37 First-Class matches, scoring 1809 runs at an average of 42.06 (15 fifties, two centuries). The right-arm off-spinner has also taken 112 wickets at an average of 25.89.

India A, who were all out for 348 in the first innings, went onto declare at 417/7 in the second innings. At the time of writing this report, England Lions, who posted 327 runs in the first innings, were 16/1 in the second innings. India A have set England Lions a target of 439 runs. The first unofficial Test in Canterbury last week ended in a draw.

