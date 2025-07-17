‘Not Playing Him Cost India Heavily’ – India Bowler’s Childhood Coach Opens Up on Repeated Snub in England Tests

The Indian team suffered a heartbreaking defeat recently at Lord’s and went down 1-2 in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Ahead of the game, India’s team selection also came under scrutiny with coach Gautam Gambhir opting to go with two spinners.
Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, all-rounder Washington Sundar got the nod as the second spinner after previously featuring in the 2nd Edgbaston Test, which meant Kuldeep Yadav once again had to sit out. While there were strong speculations of Kuldeep getting a chance at Lord’s in case India went with two spinners, the chinaman bowler is yet to play a game in the series after three matches.
Skipper Shubman Gill had said that India wanted batting depth and thus had to leave out Kuldeep but his childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey has a different opinion.
While Pandey credited the Indian bowlers for picking up wickets, he criticised the batting side which had essentially kept Kuldeep out.
Speaking to IANS, Kapil said, “Kuldeep Yadav is in top form right now. He was lethal during the ODI World Cup and bowled brilliantly throughout the tournament. Not playing him at the right moments has cost India heavily. In the recent matches, it’s the batters who have failed, not the bowlers.”
With pacers getting the preference in English conditions and the management backing batting depth, it is difficult for Kuldeep to find a place in the playing XI. However, he is a genuine wicket-taking option and with Bumrah expected to play only three games, there might be slight hope for him.
Bumrah has already played two out of the three matches and will play only one more. Although other pacers have stepped up in the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, India might try out Kuldeep if Bumrah is rested for the next game, given his threat factor. In such a case, Washington Sundar is likely to face the axe.
The Men in Blue will lock horns with the Three Lions next in the decisive Manchester Test, slated to start from July 23.
