indian-cricket-team

Not Rishabh Pant, Another India Batter Advised To Curb Aggression by Former India Cricketer After Lord’s Test Defeat

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

After scoring a century in the first innings of the opening Test, he has managed just one fifty in his next five innings.

Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has advised India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to tone down his aggressive approach after struggling in both innings of the recent Lord’s Test against England. Jaiswal scored 13 and 0, losing his wicket to Jofra Archer in both innings.

Jaiswal had started the series on a high note, scoring a century in his first-ever Test innings in England. But after that, he has managed just one fifty in the next five innings.

During India’s second innings at Lord’s, Jaiswal tried to play an aggressive pull shot off a short and wide ball outside off stump but ended up top-edging it. England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith took the catch, and Jaiswal was out for zero. India were chasing 193, and his early dismissal gave England a strong start.

Dilip Vengsarkar Wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to Show More Patience in Test Cricket

Speaking to RevSportz, Dilip Vengsarkar said Yashasvi Jaiswal is a talented player but needs to control his aggressive instincts. In Test cricket, every ball must be judged on its merit because even a small mistake can get you out. He pointed out that after Jaiswal’s hundred in the first innings of the series, he has not been consistent. In his next five innings, he has only one fifty which was 87 at Edgbaston, while his other scores were 4, 28, 13 and a duck.

Vengsarkar added that consistency is very important at the international level. He said he has high expectations from Jaiswal but the youngster must not try to go beyond his natural ability. He needs to stay grounded, keep his focus and give everything for the team.

“Jaiswal is a good player with a lot of potential, but he needs to curb his aggressive instincts at times. In Test cricket, you have to play each ball on its merit. A slight mistake and you’re out. Since his hundred, he hasn’t been among the runs, but consistency is key at the highest level. I expect a lot from him in Test cricket. Yes, he’s got a lot of talent. But in Test cricket, he has to play every ball on its merit and not go beyond his natural ability. He needs to stay grounded, keep his head on his shoulders, and give 100% to the game and the team. That’s what I expect from him, ” Dilip Vengsarkar said.

ALSO READ:

Dilip Vengsarkar Defends Shubman Gill After Rare Failure in Lord’s Test

Former Batter also shared his views on Shubman Gill’s performance, particularly around the Lord’s Test. Gill had a rare off game at Lord’s, scoring just 16 and 6, but Vengsarkar believes it had nothing to do with the heated exchange he had with Zak Crawley.

Vengsarkar noted that Gill had been in outstanding form before Lord’s, scoring 585 runs in the series, including three centuries in four innings. He highlighted Gill’s dominant display at Headingley, where the right-hander smashed 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second.

“I don’t think so. That incident (with Crawley) was something Gill felt very strongly about and he made his feelings clear. But I don’t think it affected his batting at all. He’s a top-class player, and his temperament and skill level have been on display throughout the series. He played superbly at Headingley, and I don’t think the incident at Lord’s had an impact on him,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dilip Vengsarkar
ENG vs IND
India
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

