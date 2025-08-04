News
Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports
indian-cricket-team

Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

He scalped 14 wickets in three matches of this series.

Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports

India’s prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah was released from the squad on August 31, which was the opening day of the ongoing fifth and final Test at The Oval. Previously, the bowler was set to participate in only three of the five fixtures of this long red-ball tour in England, which happened to be in Leeds, Lord’s and Manchester, to manage his workload.

Jasprit Bumrah Missed ENG vs IND 5th Test Due to Knee Injury

There were speculations regarding the actual reason behind Bumrah’s sudden release from the Test squad. However, a latest Mumbai Mirror report has confirmed that the 31-year-old was released due to sustaining a knee injury. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not mention his injury in their press release.

“Mr. Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London.” read the official statement.

ALSO READ:

But recently, a BCCI official has revealed that the speedster has picked up a minor knee injury. Bumrah is expected to begin his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). This comes after the back injury that he sustained in January 2025, in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) match, which restricted him from playing in the Champions Trophy 2025 and a few initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“Unfortunately, Bumrah is suffering from a knee injury. The good thing is that it’s not a major one and won’t require surgery. The BCCI medical team is currently awaiting his scan reports,” stated the official.

Bumrah in ENG vs IND Test Series

Despite the injury woes and the continuous discussion around his match availability and workload management, Bumrah showcased his usual fine form throughout the three fixtures that he played. The pacer started off with a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series opener at the Headingley Stadium.

He then followed it up to scalp another fifer in the third Test at the iconic venue of Lord’s. After a stunning performance in the BGT 2024-25, where he was adjudged the Player of the Series award for bagging a total of 32 wickets in five fixtures, he also snared 14 wickets in three matches in this tour, including two five-wicket hauls. These numbers once again exhibit the stature of the player, and fans would be eagerly waiting for him to recover and make a comeback in the national squad as early as possible.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

