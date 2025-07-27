One of Ajit Agarkar or Gautam Gambhir Set To Face Consequences After England Series for Poor Test Results: Reports

India are currently 1-2 behind England in the Test series.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir could be set to keep his job after the ongoing Test series against England, but not those of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Shiv Sundar Das, who is also a member of the selection committee.

Ajit Agarkar’s BCCI job in danger?

According to a report in The Telegraph, the BCCI is unhappy with Agarkar and Das because of some questionable decisions taken by the team management.

Despite being in the India squad for the England Tests, batter Abhimanyu Easwaran and spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not played a match yet. Kuldeep, in fact, has taken 21 wickets from six Tests against England, but has been repeatedly overlooked.

All matches (36) Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 189/3 ML 95/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN 182/7 LUX 145/9 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST 182/3 ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – ESM – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 172/6 JIHCC 134/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 132/3 ALZ 171/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 156/6 RPH 94/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN 2/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 99/5 MXC 100/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK 105/6 MBMS 108/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC 77/7 KLG 78/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP 95/4 SWCL 89/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MXC – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – FRC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 116/4 NIG 113/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 162/9 UGA 170/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS 104/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W 59/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 143/10 BRB-W 163/8 Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC 241/6 AAC 146/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

England currently lead the five-match Test series 2-1, with the fifth day of the fourth Test currently in progress at Old Trafford.

“The coaches always talk of balance, but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” a source was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“It is understood that the role of the two members of the national selection committee who are on tour with the squad, chairman Ajit Agarkar and East’s representative Shiv Sundar Das, has also come under introspection,” added the report.

India’s forgettable Test record under Gautam Gambhir

As the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir guided the Men in Blue to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title. However, India have produced some underwhelming results in Tests, including a 0-3 series loss to New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which they lost 1-3.

ALSO READ:

India, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, are undergoing a transition in Tests following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In 13 Tests, India have only won four matches and have lost eight with Gautam Gambhir as head coach.

However, the former Delhi cricketer’s job is not under threat just yet. “Gambhir’s record has been disastrous in the longest format – eight losses and four wins in 13 Tests before the Manchester game. As of now, Gambhir stays, since the BCCI doesn’t want a change at the top, especially in a team which is in transition,” explained the report.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.