One of Ajit Agarkar or Gautam Gambhir Set To Face Consequences After England Series for Poor Test Results: Reports

India are currently 1-2 behind England in the Test series.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir could be set to keep his job after the ongoing Test series against England, but not those of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Shiv Sundar Das, who is also a member of the selection committee.
According to a report in The Telegraph, the BCCI is unhappy with Agarkar and Das because of some questionable decisions taken by the team management.
Despite being in the India squad for the England Tests, batter Abhimanyu Easwaran and spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not played a match yet. Kuldeep, in fact, has taken 21 wickets from six Tests against England, but has been repeatedly overlooked.
England currently lead the five-match Test series 2-1, with the fifth day of the fourth Test currently in progress at Old Trafford.
“The coaches always talk of balance, but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” a source was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.
“It is understood that the role of the two members of the national selection committee who are on tour with the squad, chairman Ajit Agarkar and East’s representative Shiv Sundar Das, has also come under introspection,” added the report.
As the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir guided the Men in Blue to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title. However, India have produced some underwhelming results in Tests, including a 0-3 series loss to New Zealand at home and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, which they lost 1-3.
India, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, are undergoing a transition in Tests following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In 13 Tests, India have only won four matches and have lost eight with Gautam Gambhir as head coach.
However, the former Delhi cricketer’s job is not under threat just yet. “Gambhir’s record has been disastrous in the longest format – eight losses and four wins in 13 Tests before the Manchester game. As of now, Gambhir stays, since the BCCI doesn’t want a change at the top, especially in a team which is in transition,” explained the report.
