Out-of-Favour India Star Makes Strong Statement for Home Test Season With Crafty Century in Buchi Babu Tournament

Talented India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hasn’t been in the mix of things of late, has made a strong statement ahead of India’s upcoming home Test season. India are slated to play two red-ball games against West Indies in October, followed by a couple more against South Africa in November and Gaikwad has now thrown his hat in the ring for a possible selection with a stellar century in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament.

Playing for Maharashtra against Himachal Pradesh, Gaikwad silenced critics with a score of 133(144), batting at a strike rate of 92.36, including 10 boundaries and four maximums.

The dynamic right-hander, however, started the tournament struggling. In Maharashtra’s first game against Chhattisgarh, he endured a horror outing, registering scores of 1 & 11. After sitting out the second game, he roared back to form in the clash today against Himachal Pradesh with a quickfire ton batting at No.3.

Ruturaj walked out when the scoreboard read 64/1 in the 15th over and proceeded to stitch a substantial partnership of 220 runs with young Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Arshin Kulkarni. Kulkarni himself achieved a century during the stand – 146 (190) before his dismissal by Aman Jainwal.

As for Maharashtra, they still continue to pursue their first win in the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 tournament. In the opening game against Chhattisgarh, they suffered a loss by 35 runs which was followed by a draw in the second, opposite TNCA Presidents XI where they conceded a big 156-run first-innings lead.

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad secure a place in India squad for home Test season?

Gaikwad, who most recently travelled with the India A squad during the UK tour, unfortunately did not manage any game time. The recent century knock will thus be a big boost for Gaikwad’s morale.

While Ruturaj has all the makings to break into the India squad, finding a place in the playing XI will be difficult with a cramped top-order. He can however be a contender in the middle-order with Karun Nair’s future uncertain. He will need to make the most out of the upcoming domestic games to convince Gambhir, who is a big believer in continuity and backing players.

The ongoing Buchi Babu clash is expected to be the CSK captain’s last game of this tournament, as he is set to feature for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy after this which starts from August 28.