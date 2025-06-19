‘Playing for India Itself Is…’- Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s Next No.4 in Tests After Himself and Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill will replace Virat Kohli as the No.4 batter for India in Tests.

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that newly-appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill has to score invaluable runs, no matter which position he bats in during the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant, India’s vice-captain, confirmed on Wednesday that Shubman Gill will bat at the No.4 spot against England, but added that the team management was undecided on the No.3 batting position.

Sachin Tendulkar on Shubman Gill taking the No.4 spot

The No.4 batting position has been one of the major talking points leading up to the Test series against England ever since the retirement of Virat Kohli from the longest format in May.

“Playing for India itself is a responsibility. So when you get selected to represent the country, it’s a responsibility. And it could be batting at any number,” Sachin Tendulkar told the Times of India in an interview.

Shubman Gill was announced as India’s new Test captain following the retirement of former skipper Rohit Sharma from Tests. A few days after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, Virat Kohli too announced his retirement from Tests.

Shubman Gill’s Test career so far

Shubman Gill has played 32 Tests for India since making his debut in 2020. The Punjab batter has aggregated 1893 runs at an average of 35.05, scoring seven half-centuries and five centuries. In the IPL, Shubman Gill leads Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat Titans had made the playoffs of IPL 2025. They, however, lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

The first Test between England and India will take place at Leeds from Friday (June 20).

