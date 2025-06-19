News
'Playing for India Itself Is…’- Sachin Tendulkar Weighs In on Shubman Gill Becoming India’s Next No.4 in Tests After Himself and Virat Kohli
indian-cricket-team

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read

Shubman Gill will replace Virat Kohli as the No.4 batter for India in Tests.

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar believes that newly-appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill has to score invaluable runs, no matter which position he bats in during the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Rishabh Pant, India’s vice-captain, confirmed on Wednesday that Shubman Gill will bat at the No.4 spot against England, but added that the team management was undecided on the No.3 batting position.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Sachin Tendulkar on Shubman Gill taking the No.4 spot

The No.4 batting position has been one of the major talking points leading up to the Test series against England ever since the retirement of Virat Kohli from the longest format in May.

“Playing for India itself is a responsibility. So when you get selected to represent the country, it’s a responsibility. And it could be batting at any number,” Sachin Tendulkar told the Times of India in an interview.

“Even if you go out to bat at No.6 or No.7, whatever, those runs are invaluable. No.11 is also fulfilling his responsibility in a different capacity. So it is good that people believe that he (Gill) is capable of fulfilling that responsibility, the expectations that people have from him. It’s a positive sign according to me,” added the Master Blaster.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill was announced as India’s new Test captain following the retirement of former skipper Rohit Sharma from Tests. A few days after Rohit Sharma’s retirement, Virat Kohli too announced his retirement from Tests.

Shubman Gill’s Test career so far

Shubman Gill has played 32 Tests for India since making his debut in 2020. The Punjab batter has aggregated 1893 runs at an average of 35.05, scoring seven half-centuries and five centuries. In the IPL, Shubman Gill leads Gujarat Titans (GT). Gujarat Titans had made the playoffs of IPL 2025. They, however, lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

The first Test between England and India will take place at Leeds from Friday (June 20).

‘We Could Only Be Going With…’: Shubman Gill Drops BIG Hint About India's Playing XI for ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘We Could Only Be Going With…’: Shubman Gill Drops BIG Hint About India’s Playing XI for ENG vs IND 1st Test

Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time on June 20 in Leeds.
9:55 pm
Amogh Bodas
Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has questioned the effectiveness of England's bowling attack ahead of the first Test against India, expressing concern over the absence of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and the lack of experience among the selected pacers.

Former Pacer Questions England Bowling Attack Ahead of 1st Test vs India

Stuart Broad raises doubts over England’s ability to take 20 wickets in the absence of key pacers ahead of Headingley Test
9:42 pm
Aditya Ighe
dhruv jurel india tour of england test series

Why Dhruv Jurel Should be In India Playing XI For the England Test Series

For once, India having three keeper-batters in their XI is not a bad thing
7:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
he-will-learn-from-this-exposure-former-india-head-coach ravi shastri-backs-shubman-gill-to-do-well-as-new-test-skipper-as-england-tests-set-to-begin

‘He Will Learn From This Exposure’- Former India Head Coach Backs Shubman Gill To Do Well As New Test Skipper As England Tests Set To Begin

Shubman Gill will lead India for the first time in the first Test against England starting from Friday.
6:10 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Coach Stays in the Background’ - Former India Player Plays Down Gautam Gambhir’s Role in ENG vs IND Test Series

‘Coach Stays in the Background’ – Former India Player Plays Down Gautam Gambhir’s Role in ENG vs IND Test Series

This is India's first Test series after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
3:58 pm
Amogh Bodas
‘I Have Never Walked Into..’ KL Rahul Opens Up on Dressing Room Mood After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Test Retirements

‘I Have Never Walked Into..’- KL Rahul Opens Up on Dressing Room Mood After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Test Retirements

India will begin the post-Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma era in Tests when they take on England in the first Test on Friday.
5:07 pm
Vishnu PN
