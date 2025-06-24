‘Plenty To Worry About’- Netizens React to India’s Five-Wicket Loss Against England in First Test

News
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 24, 2025
2 min read

India suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the first Test in Leeds.

India suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday as the Shubman Gill era began on a forgettable note.

How India lost the first Test against England

On Day four of the first Test on Monday, the visitors set the hosts a target of 371, which they chased down quite comfortably. India lost this match despite having had five centuries from four different batters. This included a century from Rishabh Pant in each of the two innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Coming to England’s run chase, the hosts started strongly with Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) forging 188 runs for the first wicket. England got a lifeline when Ben Duckett was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal when the former was batting on 98. However, the opener played a fine innings as he got to his century in 121 balls, hitting 14 fours in the process.

ALSO READ:

England were 253/3 when Ben Duckett was dismissed in the 54th over and also lost Harry Brook in the same over, with Shardul Thakur striking twice. However, that did not stop the hosts’ fightback as former captain Joe Root led from the front with a knock of 53.

Just as he was about to forge consistent stand with Ben Stokes, England lost their skipper in the 68th over, leaving them at 302/5. Joe Root and Jamie Smith (44*) however, made the chase look easy since losing Ben Stokes as India’s bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah looked toothless.

Let’s now take a look at how the cricketing fraternity have reacted to India’s loss on social media.

How netizens reacted to India’s loss to England

Cricket
England vs India
India
