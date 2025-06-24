‘Plenty To Worry About’- Netizens React to India’s Five-Wicket Loss Against England in First Test

India suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the first Test in Leeds.

India suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday as the Shubman Gill era began on a forgettable note.

How India lost the first Test against England

On Day four of the first Test on Monday, the visitors set the hosts a target of 371, which they chased down quite comfortably. India lost this match despite having had five centuries from four different batters. This included a century from Rishabh Pant in each of the two innings.

Coming to England’s run chase, the hosts started strongly with Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) forging 188 runs for the first wicket. England got a lifeline when Ben Duckett was dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal when the former was batting on 98. However, the opener played a fine innings as he got to his century in 121 balls, hitting 14 fours in the process.

England were 253/3 when Ben Duckett was dismissed in the 54th over and also lost Harry Brook in the same over, with Shardul Thakur striking twice. However, that did not stop the hosts’ fightback as former captain Joe Root led from the front with a knock of 53.

Just as he was about to forge consistent stand with Ben Stokes, England lost their skipper in the 68th over, leaving them at 302/5. Joe Root and Jamie Smith (44*) however, made the chase look easy since losing Ben Stokes as India’s bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah looked toothless.



Let’s now take a look at how the cricketing fraternity have reacted to India’s loss on social media.

How netizens reacted to India’s loss to England

Disappointing loss but lot of positives for India from Headingley.



Big headache/challenge for young captain Shubman Gill… Selecting a balanced bowling attack, even if it means differing with the coach’s opinions. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 24, 2025

A GOOD FIGHT BY THE YOUNG INDIAN TEAM 👌



Transition phase, seniors retired, playing in overseas & Test went to final Hour of Day 5, this is great for future, there are mistakes to be corrected but lots of good signs moving forward, This team will have the final smile in future. pic.twitter.com/ug9DNpef0r — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2025

England defeated India by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England chased down a 371-run target to register their highest-ever successful run chase in Leeds.#indiaengland #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/4soZlaZ241 — Nitesh Sharma (@nitesh1572) June 24, 2025

India becomes the first team in Test cricket history to lose a match after having 5 individual centuries. 🤯#TestCricket pic.twitter.com/QUJnkFBLBO — Dipak Kumar Singh (@Mr_DipakSingh) June 24, 2025

Fantastic Test, famous win for England, chasing 371 with aplomb! India.making 471 runs in first innings, 5 centurions in the match yet losing! 6 catches dropped, no wickets for main bowlers Bumrah and Siraj and only one for Jadeja in the last innings. Plenty to worry about — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 24, 2025

South Africa stopped choking. India resumed. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 24, 2025

England Bazballed India by 5 wickets ☠️ pic.twitter.com/logCUr86nD — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 24, 2025

