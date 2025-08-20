Snubbed by IPL And State, Prithvi Shaw Begins Career Restart With a Bang

He amassed 111 off 141 balls against Chhattisgarh.
Prithvi Shaw is aiming to revive his domestic and international career after switching from Mumbai to Maharashtra. He announced his comeback with a stunning hundred on his Maharashtra debut on a rank turner at Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium) against Chhattisgarh in the pre-season Buchi Babu Tournament. He toiled hard for the century on a pitch that helped the spinners with sharp turn and variable bounce. His innings proved crucial for Maharashtra to reach closer to Chhattisgarh’s first innings total, reducing the deficit to 35 runs.
Shaw faced a tough phase in recent times on a personal level. However, the right-hand batter, once compared with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara, recently admitted that he made the wrong friends and lost his way. He said switching off from social media and support from his family have helped him ride the lows and stay balanced.
“Just trying to be myself and not trying to be on social media or anything – those kinds of distractions which I don’t like because nowadays social media and all those things, it’s quite bad, I would say,” he said. “So, I don’t really [want to] be on social media and stuff. It’s kind of peaceful when I’m not using it. And I think the lesson always is, ‘I’ve never lost.’ It’s always about learning for me. And like I said before, I’m confident enough in myself [regarding] who I am. My family has been a big support in my tough times, and my coach, Prashant Shetty, as well. So, there’s a lot of support behind me, and I don’t want to make them feel that I’m not trying hard enough.”
“I don’t mind starting from scratch again because I’ve seen many ups and downs in my life,” Shaw said after stumps on day two. “And I’ve been up there, I’ve been down there, and I’ve come back up there. So, everything is possible, I feel. I’m kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself and my work ethics. I feel and I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my new team.”
Shaw had been dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team last year due to a lack of discipline and fitness, as cited by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He later went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Following that, he acknowledged his mistakes in recent times and announced that he will be moving out of Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the next domestic season. The right-hand batter has now asserted that he had worked hard on his fitness and even had his diet monitored.
“I mean, these two or three months [before the season], I had my trainer [working with me],” he said. “He used to come personally to train me. And I’ve got a dietitian as well, and he gives me the meals [plan] and everything – like what a dietitian does. So, all this stuff in three or four months has really changed me physically and mentally as well. And, you know, it can be seen on the field.”
“I feel it [my approach] depended on the scoreboard,” Shaw said. “We’re four wickets down for 17 [after an opening stand of 71]. We had a good opening partnership, but when wickets were falling, I had to be patient enough to take the game away from them, which I was trying my best to do. And the wicket [in Chennai] is good for spinners. It [the pitch] is turning, bouncing, and there are a lot of patches on the wicket. So, I tried my best to just be over there and try to [make] some scores. It feels really nice [to score a hundred], especially because I’m playing my first game for Maharashtra. It feels nice; it’s been long, and I haven’t played a three-day or four-day game [recently].”
Shaw had a busy couple of days in the field, having taken three catches on the opening day and scoring 111 off 141 balls on the second. His innings was laced with 15 fours and a six, striking at 78.72. The other batters managed just 92 runs despite Saurabh Nawale’s fifty. But what was more interesting to see is his intent. However. Shaw, who is considered to be the aggressive batter, had displayed a quite similar approach with the willow.
At the beginning, Shaw raced to 30 runs off 23 deliveries. But once Maharashtra lost four wickets in quick succession, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaw slowed down and played to the situation and was more cautious than aggressive. Once he got his eye in, he continued to dispatch poor deliveries to the boundary and kept the scorecard ticking.