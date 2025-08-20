Snubbed by IPL And State, Prithvi Shaw Begins Career Restart With a Bang

He amassed 111 off 141 balls against Chhattisgarh.

Prithvi Shaw is aiming to revive his domestic and international career after switching from Mumbai to Maharashtra. He announced his comeback with a stunning hundred on his Maharashtra debut on a rank turner at Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium) against Chhattisgarh in the pre-season Buchi Babu Tournament. He toiled hard for the century on a pitch that helped the spinners with sharp turn and variable bounce. His innings proved crucial for Maharashtra to reach closer to Chhattisgarh’s first innings total, reducing the deficit to 35 runs.

All matches (66) India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – test – Albion India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – WDL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW 117/4 CDQW 120/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 CDQW – SDSW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC 139/2 SCE 140/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC 107/2 VFB 102/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE 48/3 SGFD 93/8 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SGFD – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN 259/3 DURH – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI 222/2 DER – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM 213/5 NOT – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – QAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KNY – JER – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W 157/7 ITA-W 114/8 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – GER-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – GER-W – Fixtures Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ATR – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – TRR – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W 111/6 SBW-W 77/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 152/8 ACOM 126/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 166/4 PSA 167/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP 139/9 MR-A 106/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 202/6 AS-A 91/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK 63/4 GOLS 186/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – GOLS – Fixtures Standings

Prithvi Shaw on Social Media

Shaw faced a tough phase in recent times on a personal level. However, the right-hand batter, once compared with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara, recently admitted that he made the wrong friends and lost his way. He said switching off from social media and support from his family have helped him ride the lows and stay balanced.

“Just trying to be myself and not trying to be on social media or anything – those kinds of distractions which I don’t like because nowadays social media and all those things, it’s quite bad, I would say,” he said. “So, I don’t really [want to] be on social media and stuff. It’s kind of peaceful when I’m not using it. And I think the lesson always is, ‘I’ve never lost.’ It’s always about learning for me. And like I said before, I’m confident enough in myself [regarding] who I am. My family has been a big support in my tough times, and my coach, Prashant Shetty, as well. So, there’s a lot of support behind me, and I don’t want to make them feel that I’m not trying hard enough.”

Prithvi Shaw Don’t Mind Starting From Scratch

“I don’t mind starting from scratch again because I’ve seen many ups and downs in my life,” Shaw said after stumps on day two. “And I’ve been up there, I’ve been down there, and I’ve come back up there. So, everything is possible, I feel. I’m kind of a very confident guy, confident in myself and my work ethics. I feel and I hope that this season will go really well for me as well as for my new team.”

Shaw had been dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team last year due to a lack of discipline and fitness, as cited by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). He later went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Following that, he acknowledged his mistakes in recent times and announced that he will be moving out of Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the next domestic season. The right-hand batter has now asserted that he had worked hard on his fitness and even had his diet monitored.

“I mean, these two or three months [before the season], I had my trainer [working with me],” he said. “He used to come personally to train me. And I’ve got a dietitian as well, and he gives me the meals [plan] and everything – like what a dietitian does. So, all this stuff in three or four months has really changed me physically and mentally as well. And, you know, it can be seen on the field.”

ALSO READ

Prithvi Shaw On His New Approach

“I feel it [my approach] depended on the scoreboard,” Shaw said. “We’re four wickets down for 17 [after an opening stand of 71]. We had a good opening partnership, but when wickets were falling, I had to be patient enough to take the game away from them, which I was trying my best to do. And the wicket [in Chennai] is good for spinners. It [the pitch] is turning, bouncing, and there are a lot of patches on the wicket. So, I tried my best to just be over there and try to [make] some scores. It feels really nice [to score a hundred], especially because I’m playing my first game for Maharashtra. It feels nice; it’s been long, and I haven’t played a three-day or four-day game [recently].”

Shaw had a busy couple of days in the field, having taken three catches on the opening day and scoring 111 off 141 balls on the second. His innings was laced with 15 fours and a six, striking at 78.72. The other batters managed just 92 runs despite Saurabh Nawale’s fifty. But what was more interesting to see is his intent. However. Shaw, who is considered to be the aggressive batter, had displayed a quite similar approach with the willow.

At the beginning, Shaw raced to 30 runs off 23 deliveries. But once Maharashtra lost four wickets in quick succession, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaw slowed down and played to the situation and was more cautious than aggressive. Once he got his eye in, he continued to dispatch poor deliveries to the boundary and kept the scorecard ticking.