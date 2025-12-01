R Ashwin Takes a Playful Jibe At Gautam Gambhir After Abhimanyu Easwaran Smashes Ton in SMAT 2026

The right-hander from Bengal smashed a prolific ton in the ongoing 20-over tournament.

Over the course of the last few weeks, a lot has been said about the way in which the Indian team has been managed. Gautam Gambhir has been at the centre of almost all of those discussions, with his playing XIs and combinations not having struck a chord with the fans. However, one of the most standout features of selection to the Indian Test side has not been based on the Ranji Trophy.

There have been instances when players performing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been favoured to play in the longest format of the game at the highest level – purely on the basis of form. However, the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who are consistently doing the rounds in the domestic circuit continue to be ignored and are constantly being sidelined.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Bengal Ranji Trophy skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran showed his prowess with the white-ball as well. The 30-year-old batter from Bengal went on to score a prolific hundred against Punjab. Chasing a mammoth 300-plus total, Easwaran scored an unbeaten 130 off just 66 deliveries in an innings which consisted 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

In a recent podcast, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took a playful dig at Gautam Gambhir and the Indian management stating that Easwaran can finally be looked at as an option in Test cricket on the back of his century in the 20-over tournament. Though it was his second ton in T20 cricket, Easwaran set his highest score in the format via the innings he played against Punjab.

“One of the Test incumbent player who is always been spoken about – Abhimanyu Easwaran has now scored a century in a T20 too. If he’s scored heavily in T20 cricket, he can be definitely looked at for the Test side as well”, said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

How Have India Fared Under Gautam Gambhir in Tests?

Anyone who has followed Indian Test cricket in the last few months would latch on to this question, only to say a blatant ‘No!’ The Indian Test side has not done well after the retirement of three of its stalwarts in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, the team is in transition at the moment and the players are expected to learn as time passes.

That being said, there has been a lot of ambiguity about the selection of players in the playing XI, and the constant chopping and changing of the batting order which have not let the players settle into their roles. Someone like a Sai Sudharsan has been in and out of the side frequently since the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, and has not got a longer rope to persist with his performances.

What has taken the fans by surprise is the fact that the team which once used to rule its territory at home, is now playing catch-up at home. India have lost five of their last seven Tests at home – a record that is a huge concern for the stakeholders. With important World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake, such results could easily derail India’s progress towards the Final.

India will have to define an approach and stick by it in order to succeed at home. The pitches that were offered against South Africa in both the Tests ended up favouring the visitors more than the hosts, as the Indians were not able to counter the Proteas’ bowling when it mattered the most. Moreover, the batters could not trust their defence in the fourth innings of both the Tests, which led to the collapses.

