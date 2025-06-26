News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Yashasvi Jasiwal Sunil Gavaskar R Sridhar ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

Former India Coach Slams Sunil Gavaskar, Stuart Broad For Harshly Criticising Yashasvi Jaiswal Over Dropped Catches During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 26, 2025
3 min read

He was guilty of four out of the eight catches dropped by Indian players.

Yashasvi Jasiwal Sunil Gavaskar R Sridhar ENG vs IND 1st Test

Despite the five-wicket defeat against England in the Headingley Test, India have several positives to take heading into the second match in Birmingham, starting July 2. However, the Men in Blue have to address their fielding woes, mainly in catching, especially in the slip cordon. India dropped a total of 8 catches in the match, all at critical junctures. More importantly, four of those eight catches were dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal alone. It came as a bitter contrast to his stellar century in the first innings. Jaiswal put down Ben Duckett on 15, Ollie Pope on 60, and Harry Brook on 83 in the first innings. He dropped Duckett when he was three runs short of his century in the second innings. To make the matter worse, the 23-year-old was spotted dancing in front of the English crowd after dropping Duckett on 97, a moment that didn’t sit well with a certain section of fans and pundits.

Sunil Gavaskar, Stuart Broad Criticise Borderline Cruel

Many criticised the youngster and were judgmental, as per their analysis of the matter. However, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar and veteran England speedster Stuart Broad were borderline harsh with their takes on the 23-year-old batter.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Gavaskar termed India’s level of fielding ‘not Test class’, appealing to the players to work hard and urging them to ditch the optional sessions if needed. Meanwhile, Broad was more brutal, saying, “They have to take their catches. They can’t lob three or four of them on the floor when you’re trying to get 10 wickets to take a test match. I mean this in the kindest possible way.”

R Sridhar Offers Perspective on Yashasvi Jaiswal

However, former India fielding coach R Sridhar came in the Mumbaikar’s support and took a dig at Gavaskar and Broad for their judgments, reiterating that fielding in English conditions isn’t easy.

“Adapting in English conditions and being a good slip fielder is not an cakewalk. You can practice all you want, but it’s quite challenging in the match. The conditions are very cold, so the fingers get very numb. The Duke’s ball wobbles a lot as it comes towards you. It’s not easy to catch,” Sridhar told Sportstar. The Oval or Leeds are two of the most challenging grounds. Leeds has a slope which runs down from the pavilion side to the Kirkstall Lane end. And it’s very windy, and that messes with your rhythm and depth perception. Even England dropped catches. It’s not always about ability – often, it’s about conditions.”

“He Needs to Work on Error Recovery”

In another interview with RevSportz, Sridhar observed that Jaiswal has the tendency to lose confidence if he drops one catch, which affects his next efforts. He mentioned that it happened with him twice now, first in Melbourne and now in Leeds, and that is something he needs to work on. Otherwise, he remembered his excellent diving catches during Bangladesh’s tour to India, especially the Kanpur Test match for his catching at gully.

Earlier, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had also mentioned the slope at Headingley, claiming that it’s tricky sometimes because you start from a place up high, then it goes steep, and then you go back up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND 1st Test
R Sridhar
Stuart Broad
Sunil Gavaskar
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

ravindra jadeja brad haddin 1st test headingley eng vs ind

‘Not An Effective Spin Option…’ – Former Australia Player Feels Ravindra Jadeja Should Be Dropped For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jadeja claimed only one wicket after bowling 47 overs in Leeds
8:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Included in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test in Birmingham?

He bowled only 19 overs in the second innings at Headingley.
6:50 pm
Disha Asrani
'Opens Up A Scope For...' - Former India Batter Deep Dasgupta Suggests Key Changes Ahead of England vs India 2nd Test

‘Opens Up A Scope For…’ – Former India Batter Suggests Key Changes Ahead of England vs India 2nd Test

The next Test will begin at the Edgbaston Stadium on July 2.
5:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
rohit sharma virt kohli 2024 t20 world cup final ind vs sa

‘I Wasn’t Comfortable’ – Rohit Sharma Speaks About Virat Kohli’s Match-winning 76 Under Pressure In 2024 T20 World Cup Final

India won the final in Bridgetown by 7 runs
5:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
india test team eng vs ind 1st test headingley

Former India Players Differ On Dropping Players But Suggest THIS Player’s Selection For ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India are trailing 0-1 in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
3:20 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rohit Sharma Explains Decision To Bowl Axar Patel in Key Over in T20 World Cup 2024 Final vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma Explains Decision To Bowl Axar Patel in Key Over in T20 World Cup 2024 Final vs South Africa

When Axar Patel came on to bowl, South Africa needed 54 runs from 36 balls.
3:35 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.