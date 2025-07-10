News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
India A women Radha Yadav
indian-cricket-team

Spinner to Lead India A Women’s Squad On Australia Tour; Shafali Verma Included

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 10, 2025
3 min read
India A women Radha Yadav

The BCCI has announced the India A women’s squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, which is slated to take place from August 7 to August 24, 2025. The India A team will be locking horns in three T20s and as many 50-over games, followed by a 4-day match against Australia A. The first clash will be played in Mackay, and the rest of the T20I games will also be played at the same venue. Radha Yadav is set to don the captaincy hat.

The squad will see the comeback of Shafali Verma to the one-day format, while Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu are also in contention for a comeback after their layoffs with injuries. The last time Verma took part in an ODI game in October 2024 was against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. She was then dropped due to her poor form as she scored only 108 runs in six ODIs last year. The right-hand batter made a comeback to the T20I side for the ongoing five-match series against England but failed to make it for the three-match ODI series to follow. 

Upcoming – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

172/5

Philippines PHL

176/1

Philippines won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

246/7

South Korea SK

134/9

Philippines beat South Korea by 112 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Bulgaria BUL

217/6

Gibraltar GBT

222/4

Gibraltar beat Bulgaria by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Bulgaria BUL

Turkey TRK

80/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Brussels Bashers BRBA

160/8

Hasselt Titans HAST

159/5

Brussels Bashers beat Hasselt Titans by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Leuven Lions LEUL

110/8

Ostend Tigers OSTG

115/5

Ostend Tigers beat Leuven Lions by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Liege Stallions LEST

67/5

Brussels Bashers BRBA

157/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

155/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

177/7

Nabajyoti Club won by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

135/3

City Cricket Club CCC

134/9

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Toss – test – London
India tour of England, Test, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

71/5

Munster Reds MUR

188/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

131/10

MI New York MINY

132/8

MI New York beat San Francisco Unicorns by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

143/10

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

215/7

Ossudu Accord Warriors beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

157/4

Tanzania TAN

154/7

Bahrain beat Tanzania by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

33/2

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

Radha Yadav To Lead India A Women on Australia Tour

Star spinner Radha Yadav has been named as the skipper of the side for the upcoming multi-format series, while Minnu Mani has been appointed as the vice-captain. Earlier today, Radha starred with the ball as she scalped two wickets in the fourth T20I, conceding just 15 runs, helping India win their first-ever women’s T20I series against England. Shree Charani also chipped in with a crucial two wickets in the game, stopping England to a paltry total of 126 for 7, which India chased down to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Young Shreyanka Patil, on the other hand, is also back after struggling with injuries that she sustained during last year’s Women’s Asia Cup. She got a chance to play in the T20 World Cup in the UAE but missed out on the Women’s Premier League (WPL) earlier this year.  The last time she played in ODIs and T20Is was back in June 2024 and October 2024, respectively. Patil’s inclusion is still under the scanner as she is yet to get a clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

ALSO READ:

Australia A Women vs India A Women Full Schedule

T20I series

  • August 7: 1st T20, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – (1:30 PM IST)
  • August 9: Second T20, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – (1:30 PM IST)
  • August 10: Third T20, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – (1:30 PM IST)

ODI series

  • August 13: First 50-over match, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)
  • August 15: Second 50-over match, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)
  • August 17: Third 50-over match, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)

Four-day match

  • August 21-24: Four-day match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)

India A Women Squads

T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (WK), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil*, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu

One-Day and Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Priya Mishra*, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AUS-W vs IND-W
India A Women
India Women
Radha Yadav
Shafali Verma
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

For the third Test, India have made only a solitary change, bringing back Jasprit Bumrah for Prasidh Krishna.

Why Have India Made Just One Change to Playing XI vs England for Lord’s Test

India will bowl first for the first time in the series on a track again expected to be nice for batting.
4:19 pm
Darpan Jain
KL Rahul Lords Honours Board ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul Eyes Lord’s Honour Boards As India Target a Repeat of 2021 Heroics in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test

He has hit one century in the series so far.
2:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Karun Nair ENG vs IND Tests Sai Sudharsan Sanjay Manjrekar

Will Karun Nair Be Included In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 3rd Test At Lord’s?

The 33-year-old batter has made the scores of 0, 20, 31, and 26 across four innings so far.
2:33 pm
Ashish Satyam
rishabh pant stump mic conversations eng vs ind 3rd test lords

Rishabh Pant Reveals Habit He Picked Up As a Child That Helped Him Play Big Knocks In ENG vs IND Tests

Rishabh Pant has scored two hundreds and a fifty from four innings in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
2:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
England vs India Test series Sreevats Goswami

Former RCB Player Predicts Which Team Will Win England vs India Test Series

As of now, the series is standing 1-1 with three more Test matches to come.
1:42 pm
Ashish Satyam
After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, Sri Lanka Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

After India’s Tour to Bangladesh Postponed, This Team Sends Proposal to BCCI To Host White-Ball Series

The request includes three ODIs and three T20Is, mirroring the original Bangladesh schedule.
10:01 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.