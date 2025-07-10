Spinner to Lead India A Women’s Squad On Australia Tour; Shafali Verma Included

The BCCI has announced the India A women’s squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of Australia, which is slated to take place from August 7 to August 24, 2025. The India A team will be locking horns in three T20s and as many 50-over games, followed by a 4-day match against Australia A. The first clash will be played in Mackay, and the rest of the T20I games will also be played at the same venue. Radha Yadav is set to don the captaincy hat.

The squad will see the comeback of Shafali Verma to the one-day format, while Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu are also in contention for a comeback after their layoffs with injuries. The last time Verma took part in an ODI game in October 2024 was against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. She was then dropped due to her poor form as she scored only 108 runs in six ODIs last year. The right-hand batter made a comeback to the T20I side for the ongoing five-match series against England but failed to make it for the three-match ODI series to follow.

Radha Yadav To Lead India A Women on Australia Tour

Star spinner Radha Yadav has been named as the skipper of the side for the upcoming multi-format series, while Minnu Mani has been appointed as the vice-captain. Earlier today, Radha starred with the ball as she scalped two wickets in the fourth T20I, conceding just 15 runs, helping India win their first-ever women’s T20I series against England. Shree Charani also chipped in with a crucial two wickets in the game, stopping England to a paltry total of 126 for 7, which India chased down to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Young Shreyanka Patil, on the other hand, is also back after struggling with injuries that she sustained during last year’s Women’s Asia Cup. She got a chance to play in the T20 World Cup in the UAE but missed out on the Women’s Premier League (WPL) earlier this year. The last time she played in ODIs and T20Is was back in June 2024 and October 2024, respectively. Patil’s inclusion is still under the scanner as she is yet to get a clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Australia A Women vs India A Women Full Schedule

T20I series

August 7: 1st T20, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – (1:30 PM IST)

August 9: Second T20, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – (1:30 PM IST)

August 10: Third T20, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay – (1:30 PM IST)

ODI series

August 13: First 50-over match, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)

August 15: Second 50-over match, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)

August 17: Third 50-over match, Northern Suburbs Cricket Club, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)

Four-day match

August 21-24: Four-day match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane – (5 AM IST)

India A Women Squads

T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (WK), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil*, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu

One-Day and Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Priya Mishra*, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

