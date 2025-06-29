A Teammate Spurred Smriti Mandhana To Her Maiden T20I Century, Star Opener Celebrates By Pointing At Her During Celebrations

Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score hundreds across all three formats

On Saturday, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana became the first ever Indian woman to score hundreds in all three formats when she scored a match-winning 112 against England in Nottingham.

Mandhana, who opened the innings with a returning Shafali Verma, reached her hundred in just 51 balls and scored a total of 15 boundaries and three sixes in her 62-ball stay at the crease.

In the process, the left-hander also surpassed regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s score of 103 to register the highest individual score in women’s T20Is for India.

Smriti Mandhana’s 112 sets up 97-run win in ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I

Mandhana has been in sensational form off late after a lukewarm Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 while leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The opener scored a fluent 51 against South Africa, followed by a match-winning 116 in the final of the Tri-Series against Sri Lanka. Mandhana, who scored her first Test hundred in Australia in 2021 at the Carrara Oval, has 11 ODI hundreds to her and is only just four behind Meg Lanning’s tally of 15 centuries.

Thanks to Mandhana’s performance, India were able to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series with a thumping 97-run victory over England.

After the match, the 28-year-old revealed how a conversation with spinner Radha Yadav made her push towards a three-figure score.

“Three days back, me and Radha Yadav, we were having a conversation. She was telling me, ‘It’s high time you get a century in T20Is, you keep getting out in the 70s, 80s and you are not doing justice to your talent and all of that stuff.’ I was like, ‘Okay, Radha, I’ll see now, this time I’ll try and get it in one of the matches in the series,’” Mandhana said in the post-match press conference.

New records broken by India and Smriti Mandhana

The hundred also made Mandhana only the fifth batter in women’s cricket to have hundreds across all formats. Others on the elite list are England’s Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Australia’s Beth Mooney.

Mandhana also revealed that her hundred celebration was meant for Radha as she pointed her finger towards the dressing room.

“I did not think that it would come in the first match, but the finger was towards her,” the southpaw revealed.

Mandhana’s hundred was followed by a brilliant spell of 4-12 by debutant spinner Shree Charani as India inflicted a 97-run defeat on England, their heaviest defeat in the format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.