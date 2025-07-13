[WATCH] Radha Yadav Takes A Stunner to Dismiss Amy Jones in ENGW vs INDW 5th T20I

These two sides will clash in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 16.

India Women’s all-rounder Radha Yadav has taken a marvellous catch to dismiss England Women’s wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones in the fifth and final T20I match of the series. She has also taken various such stunners before, which has increased her reputation as an excellent fielder among the current international cricketers.

The action took place during the final over of the match, which saw the dismissal of England captain Tammy Beaumont in the first delivery of the over. However, Jones was at 10 runs off 11 balls, with England requiring just five runs off four deliveries to win the match. She hit the full-length delivery of Arundhati Reddy and Radha completed an outstanding catch at the deep-midwicket.

Watch the video here:

However, the stunning grab did not change the fate of the match as England Women’s won the final fixture of the series by five wickets.

India Women’s Clinches Maiden T20I Series Victory in England

With their victory in the fourth match of the series, the Indian Women’s team claimed their first-ever T20I series win against England at their home. Usual captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed out on the series opener due to a concussion. However, the team started the five-match series on a high as stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana’s maiden century in the format (112) guided India to a comfortable win over the hosts.

This was also England Women’s heaviest defeat in T20Is as the Women in Blue thrashed them by a huge 97 runs. 20-year-old spinner Shree Charani also starred with a four-wicket haul in her debut T20I match. The Women’s followed it up with a 24-run victory in the second match to gain a 2-0 lead in the 20-over series. Solid batting displays from Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur and Richa Ghosh, and a team effort from the bowling unit were the highlights of the second fixture.

However, the English side bounced back in the third fixture to register a five-run win over the visitors. But they could not save the series after a six-wicket defeat in the fourth fixture sealed the series for India. These two sides will now shift their focus towards the upcoming three-match ODI series, which will kick off on July 16 in Southampton.

