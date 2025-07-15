News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Bowler, Picks Up Two Wickets Against ENG U19
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Bowler, Picks Up Two Wickets Against ENG U19

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 15, 2025
3 min read

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 56 in the second innings of the first Youth Test.

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Bowler, Picks Up Two Wickets Against ENG U19

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making a strong habit of being in the headlines frequently. The left-handed destructive batter was all over the internet for his explosive knocks in the Under-19 Youth ODIs against England. The 14-year-old is making a mark in the Youth Test series as well. Except, this time, it is with the ball in hand. Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to take a wicket in a Youth Test match. He bowled 13 overs and bagged two important wickets, including that of English skipper Hamza Shaikh. Suryavanshi’s left-arm orthodox bowling style has a flair to it and is a very clean and simple bowling action. 

After their exploits in the 50-over format, the Indians were high on confidence. Captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss in the first Youth Test and chose to bat first. India registered a mammoth 540 after a brilliant century from the captain himself. Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Rahul Kumar, and RS Ambrish all contributed with 50+ scores. However, Suryavanshi was silenced in the first innings and could just manage 14. But with that behind him, he found a way to topple the hosts with the ball. 

The Rajasthan Royals prodigy also managed to play a sturdy knock of 56 in the second innings. The innings comprised nine boundaries and a six. After scoring a valiant century in the fourth Youth ODI of the series, Suryavanshi has turned up for the longest format of the game too. 

Watch this video, where Suryavanshi is seen dismissing the skipper of the English Under-19 side. 

ALSO READ:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Heroics With the Bat

The youngster grabbed everyone’s attention after he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions this year. He went on to surprise stakeholders with his flawless approach at the top of the order. Suryavanshi’s batting display caught the eye of experts and if he continues to play the same way, there is no doubt that the youngster will have a bright future. He scored a century in the IPL 2025 season against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His splendid knock was the talk of the town. What impressed most was the fact that he got to the three-figure mark in just 35 deliveries. 

In IPL 2025, Suryavanshi played 12 matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He scored 252 runs at an average of 36. Moreover, what stood out was his strike rate. The youngster struck at 206.55, which was the highest strike rate for the season. He reached a fifty in just 17 deliveries, which was the quickest in the season for any batter. The teen sensation is a great aspect for India at the top of the order, provided he continues to perform at the highest level. The biggest positive for him is that age is on his side, and he will want to make that count.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. 

Ayush Mhatre
India U-19
India U-19 Tour of England
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

'India Needs a New One...' - Nasser Hussain Shares His Views On What India Need To Find Ahead Of the Two ENG vs IND Tests

‘India Needs a New One…’ – Nasser Hussain Shares His Views On What India Need To Find Ahead Of the Two ENG vs IND Tests

The fourth ENG vs IND Test will begin on July 23 in Manchester.
2:57 pm
Amogh Bodas
After a banter between Brook and Nitish, we look at four incidents where IPL teammates sledged each other in international cricket.

4 IPL Teammates Who Were Involved in On-Field Altercation During International Games Ft. Former SRH & RCB Teammates

While IPL has definitely played a role in reducing the banter and sledging, things still get heated sometimes.
2:22 pm
Darpan Jain
The third Test followed a similar script to the first one: India had their moments but failed to capitalise on them.

3 Major Takeaways For India After Defeat in ENG vs IND 3rd Test At Lord’s

India were dominant in phases, but a collective team effort was missing.
11:53 am
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Siraj Dismissal at Lord's Evokes Memories Of Nail-Biting Chennai Test of 1999 And Javagal Srinath's Dismissal [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj Dismissal at Lord’s Evokes Memories Of Nail-Biting Chennai Test of 1999 And Javagal Srinath’s Dismissal [WATCH]

2:01 am
Chandra Moulee Das
rishabh pant run out lord eng vs ind 3rd test rishabh pant ben stokes

Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill Reflect On Game-Changing Run Out Of Rishabh Pant At Lord’s After Thrilling Day 5

Rishabh Pant registered scores of 74 and 9 at Lord's
10:32 pm
Samarnath Soory
Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

‘8th Wonder of the World…’ – Reactions Pour In For Ravindra Jadeja As India Fall Short By 22 Runs in ENG vs IND 3rd Test 

England won the third Test by 22 runs.
11:53 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.