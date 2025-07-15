[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Turns Bowler, Picks Up Two Wickets Against ENG U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 56 in the second innings of the first Youth Test.

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making a strong habit of being in the headlines frequently. The left-handed destructive batter was all over the internet for his explosive knocks in the Under-19 Youth ODIs against England. The 14-year-old is making a mark in the Youth Test series as well. Except, this time, it is with the ball in hand. Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to take a wicket in a Youth Test match. He bowled 13 overs and bagged two important wickets, including that of English skipper Hamza Shaikh. Suryavanshi’s left-arm orthodox bowling style has a flair to it and is a very clean and simple bowling action.

After their exploits in the 50-over format, the Indians were high on confidence. Captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss in the first Youth Test and chose to bat first. India registered a mammoth 540 after a brilliant century from the captain himself. Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Rahul Kumar, and RS Ambrish all contributed with 50+ scores. However, Suryavanshi was silenced in the first innings and could just manage 14. But with that behind him, he found a way to topple the hosts with the ball.

The Rajasthan Royals prodigy also managed to play a sturdy knock of 56 in the second innings. The innings comprised nine boundaries and a six. After scoring a valiant century in the fourth Youth ODI of the series, Suryavanshi has turned up for the longest format of the game too.

At 14 years and 107 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest Indian to take a wicket in a Youth Test match. 🧒🔥 pic.twitter.com/JjyLzDvt57 — Sports Culture (@SportsCulture24) July 15, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi And His Heroics With the Bat

The youngster grabbed everyone’s attention after he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions this year. He went on to surprise stakeholders with his flawless approach at the top of the order. Suryavanshi’s batting display caught the eye of experts and if he continues to play the same way, there is no doubt that the youngster will have a bright future. He scored a century in the IPL 2025 season against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His splendid knock was the talk of the town. What impressed most was the fact that he got to the three-figure mark in just 35 deliveries.

In IPL 2025, Suryavanshi played 12 matches for the Rajasthan Royals. He scored 252 runs at an average of 36. Moreover, what stood out was his strike rate. The youngster struck at 206.55, which was the highest strike rate for the season. He reached a fifty in just 17 deliveries, which was the quickest in the season for any batter. The teen sensation is a great aspect for India at the top of the order, provided he continues to perform at the highest level. The biggest positive for him is that age is on his side, and he will want to make that count.

