Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Continues To Impress, Blasts Fiery 86 at a SR of 277 Against England U19

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his impressive show from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), this time impressing for the India U19 in the ongoing tour of England.
The talented left-hander looked in blistering touch in the ENG U19 vs IND U19 3rd ODI, as he blasted a quickfire 86 off just 31 balls, striking at a rate of 277.41. His innings comprised six boundaries and nine maximums.
Notably, his fifty off 20 balls is the second fastest by an Indian in U19 cricket, with only Rishabh Pant slamming faster one off 18 balls back in 2016 against Nepal.
The 14-year-old impressed had also in the first two Youth ODIs against England U19 with knocks of 48(19) and 45(34).
Suryavanshi’s carnage today helped India get off to a strong start in their chase of 269 as they aim to take a lead in the five-match series with the scores currently level at 1-1.
The Royals might have had a poor IPL 2025 season where they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished second last in the points table. But they managed to unearth a rare talent in the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi who was one of the biggest positives in an otherwise lacklustre campaign.
Suryavanshi already made headlines after RR acquired him for INR 1.1 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the youngest player ever bought in IPL history. He then impressed with the bat and went on to register a record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) to become the youngest cricketer to achieve this milestone in the tournament. His blistering innings also secured him the record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter and the second-fastest overall, in a mere 35 balls.
The youngster eventually finished IPL 2025 with 252 runs in seven matches, boasting an impressive average of 36 and a scorching strike rate of 206.55. Given his talent and current performances, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is undoubtedly one player the Rajasthan management will look to bank on for the foreseeable future.
