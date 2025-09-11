Rajat Patidar Shows Sharp Reflexes To Grab a Relay Catch During Duleep Trophy 2025 Final [WATCH]

South Zone were all out at 149 in 63 overs.

Rajat Patidar won the coin toss and put his team, Central Zone, to field first in the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final against South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. The bowlers proved the captain’s decision to be effective as they bowled out the opponent for just 149 on the board. South Zone’s batting collapse included a relay catch off Central Zone’s skipper, Patidar, dismissing Salman Nizar off Saransh Jain.

Rajat Patidar Dives For A Perfect Relay Catch In Duleep Trophy 2025 Final

The Madhya Pradesh bowler had conceded a boundary on the second ball of the 49th over. He had already taken two wickets of Ricky Bhui and C Andre Siddarth.

On the third ball, the batter edged towards the fielder at silly point. Danish Malewar couldn’t take the catch, but Patidar showcased his spidey reflexes and dived to grab the ball just inches off the ground.

At this point, Mohammed Azharuddeen-led South Zone were struggling at 116/6. Nizar was the seventh man to walk back.

The partnership of 32 runs between Nizar and Siddarth was the highest for South Zone. Next, Ankit Sharma was rebuilding the innings with Nizar. The duo had put up 19 runs in 35 balls before the latter got out. In his 52-ball 24-run knock, Nizar struck two boundaries and the lone six for the team.

The team was all out for 149 in 63 overs. Saransh hit the final nail in the coffin with Ankit’s dismissal and completed his five-wicket haul.

Malewar (28) and Akshay Wadkar (20) opened the innings for Central Zone and remained unbeaten at Stumps on Day 1. Both batters have struck three boundaries each. The team finished on 50 without loss after 19 overs.

