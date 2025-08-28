News
Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury
indian-cricket-team

Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 28, 2025
2 min read
According to TOI, Central Zone skipper Dhruv Jurel has been ruled out of the opening round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin niggle he picked up on the eve of the match.

Rajat Patidar Leads Central Zone as Dhruv Jurel Misses Out with Groin Niggle

The selectors advised Dhruv Jurel to skip the game as he is also on standby for the Asia Cup squad and they do not want to take any risks.

“Jurel has picked up a groin niggle on the eve of the match and he has been asked to skip this match by the selectors,” a BCCI source told TOI.

With four home Test matches lined up after the Asia Cup and uncertainty still surrounding Pant’s recovery, the board feels Jurel must remain fully fit. In his absence, Rajat Patidar has taken charge of Central Zone.

“He is also in the standbys of the Asia Cup squad and the selectors don’t want to take any risk. Right after the Asia Cup, India will be playing four Test matches at home and with uncertainty over (Rishabh) Pant’s injury, Jurel has been asked not to take any risk,” he added.

Playing XI of Central Zone and North East Zone

Central Zone: Aayush Pandey, Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar(c), Aryan Juyal(w), Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Aditya Thakare, Khaleel Ahmed.

North East Zone: Karnajit Yumnam, Techi Doria, Hem Chetri, Rongsen Jonathan(c), Ashish Thapa, Jehu Anderson(w), Ankur Malik, Palzor Tamang, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Akash Choudhary, Pheiroijam Jotin.

Central Zone
Dhruv Jurel
Duleep Trophy
India
Rajat Patidar
Sagar Paul
