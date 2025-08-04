Three 10/10, One 1/10: Rating India Players On Their Performances From the ENG vs IND Test Series

This was Shubman Gill's first series as India's Test captain.

History is made. Mohammed Siraj finds himself on the foothill of Indian folklore. The top two run-getters from the series were Indians. The highest wicket-taker from the series was an Indian. India won more sessions than England in the five-match Test series. But we will have to give it to Test Cricket! And also to England. Though the visitors won most sessions on the tour, the hosts planted their flag in moments when it mattered the most. Test cricket isn’t very far away from the resemblance of life, and the fortune always favours the brave. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be shared between the two nations.

India’s team selection over the series has been a big point of discussion. The management decided not to go with Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh for a single Test in the five-match series. Considering how the fifth Test fared, it was pretty evident that the Indians were a bowler short. Then came Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. The duo rocked England on Day 5 to draw the series level. English pacer Chris Woakes was ruled out of the Test after a shoulder injury on Day 1. But he showed great courage to walk in when the team needed him to.

ENG vs IND: How the Indians Fared

The Indians have a lot of positives to take home, the biggest being their heroics in the last Test. The way they batted in the series was a testament to their skill, and they will take a lot of confidence in terms of their batting. But the bowling, especially from Mohammed Siraj helped them claw back into the fifth Test. They missed a couple of tricks with their team selections throughout the series, which they will have to reflect on. However, with this series out of the way, the Indians will board the flight back home with a smile on their faces.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be shared at 2-2. On that note, let us now take a look at how each of the Indian players fared in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy:

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 6/10

With over 400 runs in the series, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal started and ended the series on the same note. With centuries on both the occasions, he showed his capability towards batting in English conditions. However, the left-handed opener couldn’t get going in the remaining eight innings, and also dropped a flurry of catches in the slip cordon, which contributed in the game slipping away for India in Leeds.

Inns – 10, Runs – 411, HS – 118, Average 41.10, 100s – 2, 50s – 2.

KL Rahul – 9/10

The Delhi Capitals (DC) star was the most consistent batter for India. He amassed 532 runs in the five-match series and was successful in seeing the new ball off on most occasions. He scored a valiant century at Lord’s in the third Test and was instrumental for the visitors at the top of the order. His ability to know where his off-stump was and playing the ball late to counter the lateral movement was something which will hold Rahul in good stead. He has been one of India’s most successful batters overseas.

Inns – 10, Runs – 532, HS – 137, Average – 53.20, 100s – 2, 50s – 2

Sai Sudharsan – 5/10

On his first international tour to England, the youngster showed a lot of promising signs. But his technical glitch down the leg-side was exposed on multiple occasions, with English captain Ben Stokes using it against Sudharsan. The 23-year-old batter surely possesses a lot of potential, but will have to work on his game to sustain at the international level. He was featured in three Tests out of five.

Inns – 6, Runs – 140, HS – 61, Average – 23.33, 100s – 0, 50s – 1

Karun Nair – 6/10

Test cricket gave him another chance! And he did try to grab the chance with both the hands. Karun Nair found a place in the Indian XI on four occasions out of the five Tests. He scored in excess of 200 runs, and looked promising on most occasions. However, he wasn’t able to convert his starts into big scores and he will have to fly back home with that regret in his mind. His temperament and shot-selection showed promise and it will have to be seen if the Indian management persist with him for their home series.

Inns – 8, Runs – 205, HS – 57, Average – 25.62, 100s – 0, 50s – 1

Shubman Gill – 10/10

We need to let the ‘in London’ and ‘outside London’ stats go. Shubman Gill’s batting was the biggest highlight for the Indians across the five Tests played. He scored a monumental 754 runs in the series, just 20 runs behind Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 774. Though some of his captaincy decisions were under the scanner, the fact that this was his very first Test series as captain will work in his favour.

Inns – 10, Runs – 754, HS – 269, Average – 75.40, 100s – 4, 50s – 0

Rishabh Pant – 9/10

Eight for the performance, one for the courage! Unfortunately for the Indians, Rishabh Pant could not be a part of the fifth Test at The Oval due to his injury. After battling a finger injury during the third Test, Pant recovered in time for the fourth. But a yorker from Chris Woakes ruled him out of the match and series. Despite playing only four games, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the series.

Inns – 7, Runs – 479, HS – 134, Average – 68.42, 100s – 2, 50s – 3

Ravindra Jadeja – 10/10

If there’s one person in the Indian dressing room who hasn’t put a foot wrong in the series, it will be Ravindra Jadeja. He created a string of records on Day 3 of the fifth Test, after getting to the 50-run mark. Regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world, Jadeja surely lived up to the expectations. After three Indian players hung their boots from Test cricket recently, the 36-year-old took responsibility to steer the team through difficult phases.

With the Bat: Inns – 10, Runs – 516, HS – 107*, Average – 86, 100s – 1, 50s – 5

With the Ball: Inns – 9, Wickets – 7, Economy – 3.56, 5w – 0

Washington Sundar – 8/10

From one all-rounder, to another! Washington Sundar has turned out to be the hero that India never knew they had. Playing just four Tests in the series, Sundar showed why he can be the perfect replacement for someone like Ravichandran Ashwin. His batting oozes technique of the highest class. Moreover, he also showed that he can bat with the tail-enders. The most prominent innings for him was in Manchester, when he drew the game with Ravindra Jadeja to keep the series alive.

With the Bat: Inns – 8, Runs – 284, HS – 101*, Average – 47.33, 100s – 1, 50s – 1

With the Ball: Inns – 6, Wickets – 7, Economy – 3.64, 5w – 0

Dhruv Jurel – 6/10

It would be unfair to judge Dhruv Jurel just on the basis of his batting. He has been awesome behind the wickets and took the mantle of wicket-keeping in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Most importantly, his technique while he was keeping in close proximity to the stumps was simply one to watch out for. Jurel batted well in the fifth Test of the match. His batting technique shows a lot of promise, and is credited by a lot of stakeholders for his batting alone.

Inns – 2, Runs – 53, HS – 34, Average – 26.50, 100s – 0, 50s – 0

Nitish Kumar Reddy – 4/10

India’s promising all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy had brilliant memories of scoring a century in the boxing day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year. However, this series was a bit different in terms of his skills. More than his batting, the bowling showed more promise. The highlight for him in the series would be his first over in the third Test at Lord’s, where he dismissed two England batters in the same over. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star played in just two Tests out of five, and will strive to make a mark in the longest format.

With the Bat: Inns – 4, Runs – 45, HS – 30, Average – 11.25, 100s – 0, 50s – 0

Shardul Thakur – 3/10

The all-rounder from Mumbai had a bittersweet series. While the positives were that he was chosen to play in the XI for two games, but it seemed like skipper Gill did not trust him enough with the ball. He managed to bowl only 27 overs throughout four innings that he featured in. Moreover, Thakur did not show any promising signs with the bat too, unlike the last tour where he excelled with the bat in hand.

With the Bat: Inns – 3, Runs – 46, HS – 41, Average – 15.33, 100s – 0, 50s – 0

With the Ball: Inns – 3, Wickets – 2, Economy – 5.33, 5w – 0

Jasprit Bumrah – 8/10

India’s fast bowling spearhead played just three Tests out of the scheduled five. The decision didn’t come as a shock as it was pre-decided by Jasprit Bumrah after consulting his medical team. However, the Indian pacer caused enough damage to trouble England in three Tests. He scalped two five-wicket hauls and lead the Indian attack with poise. In a stat that will raise many eyebrows, India did not manage to win a single match in which Bumrah played.

Inns – 6, Wickets – 14, Economy – 3.04, 5w – 2

Mohammed Siraj – 10/10

Mohammed Siraj and relentless attitude are quickly becoming synonymous. The Indian pacer loves responsibility and thrives under pressure, almost every single time. Siraj has been one of India’s most consistent performers in the longest format. He has bowled more than 180 overs for India in the five-match series, a feat that will always be remembered for the humongous effort put in by him. Siraj is often credited for bowling with a big heart and has never swayed away from responsibility. He is the only Indian pacer to have played all five Tests on the tour, and is the highest wicket-taker of the series.

Inns – 10, Wickets – 23, Economy – 4.02, 5w – 2

Prasidh Krishna – 7/10

The tall Indian pacer featured in three of the five Tests in the series. His contributions were not consistent, as he struggled with control. Krishna could not keep the batters quiet and often leaked a lot of runs from one end, making it difficult for the other bowlers to create an impact. Krishna bowled immaculate lengths on the morning of Day 5 of the fifth Test. He picked four wickets, including the most important one of Joe Root to dent England’s chances in the Test.

Inns – 6, Wickets – 14, Economy – 4.94, 5w – 0

Akash Deep – 8/10

Akash Deep walked in to the Indian XI at Edgbaston, and walked off with 10 wickets in the match. His delivery to Joe Root was a dream delivery for any fast bowler to dismiss a right-hander. His journey towards international cricket has been nothing less than a fairy tale. Because of his simple bowling action and great seam position, he played a crucial role in the second Test in Birmingham. His gritty 66 with the bat in the second innings of the fifth Test was extremely crucial for the visitors. He was sent as a night-watchman on Day 3 of the Test.

With the Ball: Inns – 6, Wickets – 13, Economy – 4.34, 5w – 1

Anshul Kamboj – 1/10

The fast bowler from Haryana was called up for the fourth Test as an injury replacement for Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. He made his debut in that Test in Manchester. Kamboj picked up a wicket, but wasn’t able to make a mark for himself in the Test match. He was called up on the back of impressive performances for India A against England Lions. The 24-year-old was a part of the India A side which played unofficial Test matches against the Lions.

Inns – 1, Wickets – 1, Economy – 4.94, 5w – 0

