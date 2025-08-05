Rating the Best of Mohammed Siraj in Tests – From Gabba 2021 to Oval 2025

Whenever the team has required, Siraj has stepped up and delivered match-winning performances.

Mohammed Siraj has been part of some incredible overseas Test wins since his debut and has played a crucial role in most of those victories. The latest one at The Oval was another example of how good he has been on foreign soil with the ball, even when he didn’t have the ace Jasprit Bumrah by his side. Whenever the team has required, Siraj has stepped up and delivered match-winning performances.

Right from his debut game in Melbourne, Siraj was destined to achieve big things and has contributed immensely in such a short period. The best part is that he keeps doing it again and again, even when he has little support from the other end. From The Gabba 2021 to The Oval 2025, Siraj has done what few other Indian bowlers have achieved in their whole career.

We rate his best performances in Tests over the years.

Gabba 2021 – 9/10

It was just the third game of his Test career, and India had an attack with one debutant and another playing his second Test. India were without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ishant Sharma, and the series was on the line. Then came Mohammed Siraj, who delivered a spell for ages and helped India script a memorable victory.

He took a solitary wicket in the first innings before delivering a five-wicket haul in the second to help India bundle Australia for 294. He took five wickets for 73 runs and was India’s best bowler, dismissing big batters like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. His spell instilled confidence in the Indian team that went on to do the unthinkable in the fourth innings, and Siraj’s spell was pivotal in ensuring India’s greatest ever Test victory.

Lord’s 2021 – 8/10

Virat Kohli wanted Indian bowlers to make 60 overs hell for English batters, and Mohammed Siraj did precisely that with the ball. It’s worth noting that this was only his seventh Test and second on England’s soil, but Siraj never looked like a newcomer and gave his all. He was aggressive, fiery, and immaculate in both innings.

He took four wickets in each innings, but what he did in the second one was truly remarkable. He took four wickets while conceding only 32 runs in 10.5 overs, including scalps of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow. His spell ensured India bundled England on a mere 120 in the final innings and registered an epic victory out of nowhere.

Cape Town 2024 – 7/10

When conditions are favourable, Mohammed Siraj is always a big threat. But what he did in Cape Town last year was truly astonishing. That pitch was treacherous to bat on, and Siraj ensured it became unplayable for the South African batters.

He snared six wickets while conceding only 15 runs in the first innings to bundle South Africa on a mere 55 and register his career best figures. His spell ensured the game became easier for India, and they eventually won the contest by seven wickets. India levelled the series 1-1, and Siraj was instrumental in another must-win game for the team.

Edgbaston 2025 – 8/10

This one was special in numerous ways. India had just got a taste of Bazball and were without Jasprit Bumrah on a flat pitch where each wicket required immense toiling. However, Siraj produced a brilliant show in the first innings, taking six wickets for 70 runs in 19.3 overs to help India restrict England to 407 despite impressive tons from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith.

This spell ensured India gained a hefty first-innings lead, which eventually proved vital as they won the contest by 336 runs. England could have scored a lot more without a timely spell from the pacer. While this was a batter-dominating game, Siraj’s first-innings spell again proved his improved efficacy on flat pitches.

The Oval 2025 – 9/10

It’s not a recency bias that Mohammed Siraj has earned 9/10 for his latest heroics. It was one of the greatest spells ever by an Indian bowler, that too when the game was done and dusted. After taking four wickets in the first innings, he came up with another brilliant performance in the second innings.

He took five wickets for 104 runs, including a magical spell in the first session of Day 5, to help India make a historic comeback. He had earlier fumbled Harry Brook’s catch, which changed the game’s course, but he didn’t let it affect his performance. He was quick, sharp, and unplayable in his final few overs, taking the game away from England before they could know what was happening.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.