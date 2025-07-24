Ravi Shastri Slams India After Zak Crawley – Ben Duckett Put On Century Stand at Record Rate vs India in Manchester

The England openers put on 166-run stand for the first wicket.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lambasted the Indian team’s pace bowling unit for a poor bowling display during the afternoon session on Day 2 of the Manchester Test on Thursday. Shastri has issued a warning to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and debutant Anshul Kamboj might receive some “harsh words” from the coaching staff led by Gautam Gambhir during the team break.
England dominated the second session after India were bundled out for 358 in the first innings. While captain Ben Stokes completed his fifer, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett launched an attack. The English duo accumulated 77 runs from only 14 overs, striking at over five runs per over. India’s pacers failed to make the most of the conditions on offer, often bowling on pads and bowling short and wide. The Englishmen received balls in their areas, and they made the most of it. Commenting at the stroke of the tea break, Shastri explicitly termed India’s bowling effort as “rubbish.”
“Just not consistent enough. They will look back at this session and see, especially some of the boundary deliveries, that it’s pretty ordinary stuff, at times rubbish,” he said during commentary after Crawley smashed Siraj for a four down the ground at the start of the 12th over.
The fellow commentator further asked what his exact words had he still been the head coach. Shastri replied saying he would have shunted them in with “harsh” native language.
“Absolutely, maybe in better terms. Maybe get the local lingo in there, which can sound harsher. Some harsh words will be exchanged between the coach and the bowling coach. That’s how he puts it across. It’s different. If he can’t, then you step in and say the same,” Shastri said.
The England openers continued their dominance in the last session of the day. The pair notched up their respective fifties en route to a 100-run stand between them. Crawley and Duckett forged 166 runs off just 192 balls, striking at over 5.18 runs per over. This was the second fastest 100+ run partnership for the first wicket against India after former Australian openers David Warner and Edward Cowan’s 214 runs partnership off 233 balls in Perth in 2012. The Warner-Cowan partnership was the fastest in terms of run-rate, having scored runs at 5.51 runs per over.
But both batters, Crwaley and Duckett, missed out on well-deserved hundreds, getting dismissed on 84 and 94 respectively. Ravindra Jadeja provided a much-needed breakthrough, and Kamboj quickly added one to his tally. However, former skipper Joe Root and vice-captain Ollie Pope bat out the remainder of the session.
Earlier in the day, vice-captain Rishabh Pant returned to the crease despite severe injury to his right foot. He showed immense grit, patience and discipline and brought up a gutsy fifty. However, the reports claimed that the southpaw has been advised to rest for the next six weeks and will miss the next Test. India added only 94 runs to their scorecard on the second day.
