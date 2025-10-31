Ashwin Blasts Management for Not Including India Star in Playing XI for AUS vs IND T20Is

India’s decision to sit out speedster Arshdeep Singh for two consecutive matches in the ongoing AUS vs IND T20I series has now irked former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

After a washout in the first game, India lost the second match today (October 31) as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In the aftermath of the contest, Ashwin questioned the team selection and highlighted the absence of Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said,

“Arshdeep Singh’s name should be the second name on your fast bowlers’ list if Bumrah is playing. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list. I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out from the XI in this side. I don’t really get it. Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently but this is not about him at all. It’s about Arshdeep Singh.”

Why Arshdeep Singh did not get a spot in playing XI for AUS vs IND T20Is?

While Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the pace attack, Gautam Gambhir and the selectors opted to go with Harshit Rana instead of Arsheep, since he is more handy with the bat and can add more batting depth. Arshdeep could have also been included as the third pacer in the side but India’s decision to go with a three-spinner attack in Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel meant there was no more spots available. The decision was even more shocking since the conditions offered pace and bounce.

India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep was a pivotal part during the title-winning campaign T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. However, under the new management, he has fallen down the pecking order, with batting depth and bowlers who can bat getting more preference.

This was the reason that he also could not make his Test debut during the England series earlier in July, despite travelling with the team.

It remains to be seen if Arshdeep finds a place in the playing XI for the remaining three Australia T20Is.

