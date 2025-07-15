News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord's Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord’s Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 15, 2025
9 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin backed India to draw level in the fourth Test in Manchester.

Ravichandran Ashwin Decodes Lord's Test Defeat, Talks About the Remainder Of ENG vs IND Series 

Test Cricket can be heartbreaking. India fell short by a slender margin of 22 runs in the third Test at the Home of Cricket. In a Test match that swung like a pendulum, England managed to hold their nerve better than the Indians. As a result, the hosts now lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by a margin of 2-1. The series will now shift to Manchester with the fourth Test scheduled to start from July 23. Shoaib Bashir is out of the series due to a finger injury. Liam Dawson has been called up as a replacement for the injured off-spinner. As for India, Rishabh Pant’s finger injury continues to be a cause of concern. He is expected to recover in time for the next Test. Ravichandran Ashwin recently took to his YouTube channel to speak about the third Test as well as where the series is headed.

Result – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

80/10

Assam Women ASM-W

208/10

Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 128 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

137/4

Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

115/8

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Lenkerbeck Marl by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Spartans SCK

196/2

Koln CC KNCC

117/5

SC Krefeld Spartans beat Koln CC by 79 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Grey Caps Aachen GCA

106/10

Koln CC KNCC

137/6

Koln CC beat Grey Caps Aachen by 31 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Lenkerbeck Marl LEM

127/10

VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

172/5

VfB Gelsenkirchen beat Lenkerbeck Marl by 45 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
VfB Gelsenkirchen VBG

162/3

Grey Caps Aachen GCA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

70/10

City Cricket Club CCC

137/8

City Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 67 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

131/1

Bud Cricket Club BCC

129/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Central Stags CD

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Karaikal Kniights KAK

171/10

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

178/3

Ruby White Town Legends beat Karaikal Kniights by 7 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Yanam Royals YAR

198/2

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

192/9

Yanam Royals beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
15 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

In his segment, ‘Ash ki Baat’, Ashwin spoke about various topics ranging from what went wrong for the visitors in the third Test to Ben Stokes’ fantastic captaincy, which led to England’s win. India commenced the final day of the Test with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant at the crease. But they were soon reduced to 82/7, as the hosts piled misery on the Indians with three quick wickets. It was always going to be an uphill task. But in a game which seemed over by the stroke of lunch, Ravindra Jadeja’s resolute approach stood out. He was coupled well with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj at the other end. The latter got out in an unlucky manner, and hence, it was curtains for India. Here’s what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about the match and the series ahead. 

First Thoughts For Ravichandran Ashwin 

First things first, what happened after the game ended was a victory for Test cricket. After Mohammed Siraj got dismissed in an unlucky manner, the English were pumped. They were celebrating like they never had. But during that chaos, Joe Root and Zak Crawley consoled Siraj. That was a moment that stood out in the game. It was a gone game for the Indians. Ravindra Jadeja pulled it back, with support from Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. But it wasn’t enough in the end. This was a Test match in which both teams gave their everything, but it wasn’t enough for the visitors. England will head to Manchester, having dodged a massive bullet. On the other hand, India will try to shrug this loss off as early as possible. 

Ravichandran Ashwin admired the way the Test was played by both teams. He stressed that the match became interesting to the point that he couldn’t switch his television off, even for a moment. After India were reduced to 82/7, the match looked gone. But the display put forth by Jadeja and the Indian tail made spectators keep their positions intact. Ashwin also went on to applaud the crowds that came in to watch the final day of the Test, which was played on a Monday. The fact that both teams made spectators stay and cheer for their teams speaks volumes about the kind of grit shown by both teams. 

Ravichandran Ashwin On Ben Stokes & His Captaincy

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner was all praises for the English skipper. Despite Stokes’ lack of form with the bat, the 34-year-old showed great resolve with the ball in hand. Stokes bowled a spell that consisted of 9.2 overs on the morning of Day 5, and his efforts are being lauded by a lot of experts. Ashwin also mentioned that he didn’t put a foot wrong in the Test. He also went on to mention that Stokes isn’t looking like himself in the batting department and lacks a bit of luck. But, he went on to state that this bowling performance might just be the cure needed for the English skipper, and he might turn up for the next game. 

“Ben Stokes didn’t put a foot wrong. He isn’t looking at his fluent self and is lacking a bit of luck. If your decision-making is bad, cricketing gods will not allure you with luck. He put a marathon effort in bowling and didn’t give the ball away. Stokes will be right back. One has to earn the Luck, which he has now. He has turned up for the team when the team needed him the most.

In terms of captaincy, Ashwin was very clear in his thoughts about the English skipper. He stated that Stokes is the kind of captain who leads through performance. The all-rounder might not have the best of tactical acumen under his belt, but surely knows a thing or two about leading from the front. The way he kept bowling relentlessly showed how badly he wanted the win for his team. Ashwin also stated that Stokes was in a frame of mind where anything else doesn’t matter.

“There are two types of captains. One, with a strong technical acumen. The second type are the ones who can make the team walk on their path. Stokes falls in the second category. He set the field to tell India that if you want to score a run every over, and get it done in 70 overs, please go ahead, which was brilliant”, said Ashwin. 

On Ravindra Jadeja

Ashwin backed his CSK teammate to the hilt. He stressed that Jadeja’s innings showed the Gen-Bold category of players how to bat time and show patience when it is required. Ashwin referred to the left-arm all-rounder’s innings as a masterclass. Jadeja’s resolute display of persistence brought India to the brink of victory. Speaking on the narrative about Jadeja taking attacking chances, Ashwin stated that he clearly understood and agreed to the narrative. But he also had very interesting questions to ask the experts who blamed Jadeja for not taking an aggressive approach. 

“Jadeja must be hurting. He was fabulous. Hats off to him for playing the innings he did. Agreed, he should have taken more risks. But look at the options he had. How many times did batters go down the ground and hit the ball into the dressing room? They couldn’t do that because of the bounce and pace of the wicket. All fielders were on the boundary. Stokes, Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj were all ready to play the long, hard-fought game”, said Ashwin on his YouTube channel. 

Ravichandran Ashwin On the Difference in Two Teams 

According to Ashwin’s analysis, India are still placed as the better side. But what raised a question was the fact that, despite the visitors being the better side, England have taken a 2-1 lead in the series. Ashwin opened by stating the difference in the bowling attacks. He also went on to say that until Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood come back into the side, England’s bowling attack will lack the zeal. They need to cover that gap by providing pitches with some assistance. Ashwin also credited Stokes for his decision to bowl Archer before Brydon Carse on the morning of Day 5. Archer possesses a stunning record against left-handers, which Stokes wanted to exploit against Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. 

“There is a stark difference in both bowling attacks. India’s bowling is keeping India in the game. India’s batting is splendid, but England is not bowling that well. England had one bowler going into the game, who was Stokes. Carse turning up to the party along with Archer was a matter of destiny and luck. India is in a far better position to tie this series, come the 4th Test.”

ALSO READ:

On India Winning More Sessions, But Losing the Test

There’s a simple, unsaid formula in Test cricket. The team winning the most sessions in a Test match will win the Test. This logic was somehow defied in England’s emphatic victory in the third Test at Lord’s. India won more sessions than their counterparts, but still ended on the losing side. Ashwin stated that even though India won more sessions in the match, England thrived under pressure. Ben Stokes and Co. were much better in handling pressure situations, and that is where they had an edge over the visitors. Moreover, the off-spinner went on to state that England isn’t winning on skill, whereas India is losing because of not capitalising on pressure situations. 

“England is playing poor cricket. They are not winning on skill. India is losing under pressure. England don’t have the skill to match this Indian side. India’s decision-making hasn’t been the greatest under pressure. Try to win pressure moments. England are doing much better under pressure. Think about Harry Brook’s wicket had England lost this Test”, said Ashwin. 

Ashwin On the Series Ahead 

The former Indian off-spinner still believes that India can bounce back in the fourth Test. He stated that everything is aligned in India’s favour. They have been scoring runs and also have been taking wickets. Moreover, the pitch at Manchester tends to spin, which will give an advantage to the Indians. The only point India will have to think about is including Kuldeep Yadav at some point in time. He stated that the visitors are playing quality cricket and urged them to be aggressive in their approach. He went on to mention that if the wicket in Manchester does not have grass, it will spin. 

“India has made runs. The bowlers have looked a million dollars. There will be some bounce in Manchester and Washi [Washington Sundar] has played for Lancashire. India will have to think about including Kuldeep Yadav at some point. Can the team go one batter light?” Ashwin mentioned.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

‘…What They Teach’ – Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence With Emotional Post After Lord’s Test Defeat

12:07 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Former India Captain Pleads Gautam Gambhir to Go Off Plan And Play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester & The Oval Tests

Jasprit Bumrah is second leading wicket-taker of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
9:48 pm
Aditya Ighe
‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

‘That Ignited the Test Match Completely’- Former England Pacer Reveals the Moment When India Lost ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

India lost the third Test against England by 22 runs.
8:30 pm
Vishnu PN
'Stokes Bowled A Marathon Spell…’ - Former India Pacer Blasts Jasprit Bumrah For His Limited Bowling After Lord's Test Loss

‘Stokes Bowled A Marathon Spell…’ – Former India Pacer Blasts Jasprit Bumrah For His Limited Bowling After Lord’s Test Loss

India lost the third Test by a slender margin of 22 runs.
8:16 pm
Amogh Bodas
Washington Sundar Jos Buttler ENG vs IND

‘Horrible Feeling’ – Former England Captain Says Washington Sundar’s Words Lit Fire in England Camp on Day 5 in Lord’s Test

Washington Sundar picked up four wickets in second innings.
7:23 pm
Aditya Ighe
'Look At The Future' - Former Player Deep Dasgupta Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI, Suggests Sai Sudharsan to Replace Karun Nair, After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord's Test

‘Look At The Future’ – Former Player Suggests Crucial Change in India Playing XI After Heartbreaking Defeat in Lord’s Test

After an exceptional show of grit and determination, India ultimately failed to win the third Test by only 22 runs.
6:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.