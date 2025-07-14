Former India Cricketer Condemns Paul Reiffel For Biased Umpiring In ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s

As of now, the five-match Test series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is standing at 1-1.

Umpire Paul Reiffel was heavily castigated by the fans on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test match between India and England after a chain of poor decisions. Reiffel, who is one of the top-notch umpires in the international circuit, came up with a lot of poor judgements, especially against the Indian pacers and also against Shubman Gill on the penultimate day of the Test match.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also slammed the veteran umpire after he got things wrong in a game that is standing on a knife’s edge heading into the final day on Monday. A total of 14 wickets were tumbled on Day 4 of the third Test, which is being played at the Lord’s. As of now, the five-match Test series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is standing at 1-1.

“My experience with Paul Reiffel… I want to talk to him. I am not saying that I should tell him that give it out. It’s not like that. Whenever India bowls, he always feels it’s not out. Whenever India bats, he always feels it’s out. If it’s not against India but against all teams, then ICC has to see towards it,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat.

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Umpire Paul Reiffel

It all started when umpire Paul Reiffel rejected the appeal of India pacer Mohammad Siraj against England batter Joe Root. The DRS showed that the ball hit the leg stump, but Root survived on the back of a poor call by the umpire. Siraj looked disappointed and ended up giving a death stare to the Reiffel.

You've got to be kidding me



A second plumb-looking call not given by Paul Reifel and then strangely the ball that hit the batter between off and middle was doing so much to just clip the leg stump… 🤐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/FXO8ILq5Pj — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) July 13, 2025

Paul Reiffel Faces Heavy Criticism

Reiffel continued his poor umpiring, giving Shubman Gill out on the overpitched delivery from Brydon Carse, which went straight to the wicket-keeper’s gloves. Gill took a DRS, and it appeared that there was a massive gap between the ball and the bat. Most of the fans and cricket pundits opined that it was biased umpiring from Paul Reiffel.

Paul Reifel could literally stick the finger he raised to give out in the gap between the ball and the bat. pic.twitter.com/DYj8rPIx4a — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) July 13, 2025

Commenting on the same, Ashwin added, “I own a car, a sedan, which I can park through the gap between the bat and ball. It’s clear it was not out. But this is not the first time. My father was watching the match with me. And he told me, ‘whenever Paul Reiffel comes, India will not win.’ Even Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain said the umpires could have acted a bit firm with players taking time”.

England vs India Third Test At Lord’s

Talking about the England vs India third Test that is panning out at the iconic Lord’s, the host nation won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of Joe Root’s century, the English side posted a total of 387 runs. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, taking five wickets.

In reply, the Indian team also ended their innings at 387 runs, kudos to KL Rahul’s century and Rishabh Pant’s 75-run knock. Starting from scratch, the English side managed to post a score of 192 runs, giving the Indian team a target of 189 runs. The Indian team ended the fourth day on the scoreline of 58/4 with KL Rahul still hustling in the middle.

