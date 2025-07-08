News
india test team akash deep eng vs ind 3rd test
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts India Will Dominate ENG vs IND Tests And THIS Player Will Be The Reason For It

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 is level on 1-1

india test team akash deep eng vs ind 3rd test

Indian spin-bowling great Ravichandran Ashwin felt that India will dominate the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy against England and will register a big win in the third Test at Lord’s if the visitors have Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah in their playing XI.

India lost the first Test by five wickets, despite five hundreds and Bumrah’s five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, they bounced back strongly in the second Test at Edgbaston despite resting Bumrah.

To dominate, India must play Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

It was clear that Bumrah will not be playing all five Tests in the series and his replacement Akash Deep made sure the opportunity counted with figures of 10-187. This included multiple fiery spells in the second innings which helped India defend a target of 608 and register their first-ever win at the venue by a margin of 336 runs.

Ashwin heaped praise on Akash Deep who was unlucky on multiple occasions in the previous overseas tour against Australia and spoke at length about the impact he has had on the team in England. 

ALSO READ:

The former Indian all-rounder felt that Akash Deep had to play at Lord’s over Arshdeep Singh.

“People talk about Arshdeep Singh. He always does well in IPL, the white ball swings. But pay attention to Akash Deep’s performance in first-class cricket; what he did was amazing. His impact generated so much false shot percentage – 22% false shot rate, meaning for every five balls, he beats batters once. In a sample size of 10 balls, he is actually creating two false shots, that’s a lot,” Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel show ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

England batters will struggle with ‘life’ in the pitch, says Ravichandran Ashwin

While saying that England’s batting has been struggling when they have less time to bat, Ashwin felt that Bumrah and Akash Deep, two effective pacers, will take the sting out of their batting if the pitch aids seam bowling as opposed to the dry tracks at Headingley and Edgbaston.

“For the next Test match, they (England) will want some life in the pitch. If that happens, I want to see them play Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah. This is a serious problem for England. This Test series is wide open, and I won’t be surprised if India goes on to dominate this series,” Ashwin added.

The third Test at Lord’s between England and India will be begin on Thursday (July 10).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on

Akash Deep
ENG vs IND
England
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravichandran Ashwin
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

