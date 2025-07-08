Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts India Will Dominate ENG vs IND Tests And THIS Player Will Be The Reason For It

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 is level on 1-1

Indian spin-bowling great Ravichandran Ashwin felt that India will dominate the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy against England and will register a big win in the third Test at Lord’s if the visitors have Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah in their playing XI.

India lost the first Test by five wickets, despite five hundreds and Bumrah’s five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, they bounced back strongly in the second Test at Edgbaston despite resting Bumrah.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 116/10 INA 168/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 285/7 BAN 53/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W 132/4 GRC-W 176/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W 123/9 SBA-W 122/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 188/2 HAST 123/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 123/4 OSTG 119/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 138/6 ATPG 139/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG 140/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 125/7 91YC 131/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 132/6 NVR 85/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE 138/5 JER 160/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG 160/2 MUR 159/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 296/4 THUO 115/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 164/7 MR 166/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 137/8 VMK 138/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 65/2 MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN 104/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 AMW – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W 22/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

To dominate, India must play Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

It was clear that Bumrah will not be playing all five Tests in the series and his replacement Akash Deep made sure the opportunity counted with figures of 10-187. This included multiple fiery spells in the second innings which helped India defend a target of 608 and register their first-ever win at the venue by a margin of 336 runs.

Ashwin heaped praise on Akash Deep who was unlucky on multiple occasions in the previous overseas tour against Australia and spoke at length about the impact he has had on the team in England.

ALSO READ:

The former Indian all-rounder felt that Akash Deep had to play at Lord’s over Arshdeep Singh.

“People talk about Arshdeep Singh. He always does well in IPL, the white ball swings. But pay attention to Akash Deep’s performance in first-class cricket; what he did was amazing. His impact generated so much false shot percentage – 22% false shot rate, meaning for every five balls, he beats batters once. In a sample size of 10 balls, he is actually creating two false shots, that’s a lot,” Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel show ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

England batters will struggle with ‘life’ in the pitch, says Ravichandran Ashwin

While saying that England’s batting has been struggling when they have less time to bat, Ashwin felt that Bumrah and Akash Deep, two effective pacers, will take the sting out of their batting if the pitch aids seam bowling as opposed to the dry tracks at Headingley and Edgbaston.

“For the next Test match, they (England) will want some life in the pitch. If that happens, I want to see them play Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah. This is a serious problem for England. This Test series is wide open, and I won’t be surprised if India goes on to dominate this series,” Ashwin added.

The third Test at Lord’s between England and India will be begin on Thursday (July 10).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.