Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts India Will Dominate ENG vs IND Tests And THIS Player Will Be The Reason For It

The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 is level on 1-1
Indian spin-bowling great Ravichandran Ashwin felt that India will dominate the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy against England and will register a big win in the third Test at Lord’s if the visitors have Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah in their playing XI.
India lost the first Test by five wickets, despite five hundreds and Bumrah’s five-wicket haul in the first innings. However, they bounced back strongly in the second Test at Edgbaston despite resting Bumrah.
–
–
116/10
168/10
Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
285/7
53/2
132/4
176/2
Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs
123/9
122/10
Greece Women beat Serbia Women by 1 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
188/2
123/7
Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs
123/4
119/6
Hasselt Titans beat Ostend Tigers by 6 wickets
138/6
139/6
Antwerp Giants beat Liege Stallions by 4 wickets
–
140/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
125/7
131/6
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs
132/6
85/10
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 47 runs (VJD method)
–
–
–
–
138/5
160/4
Jersey beat Guernsey by 22 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
160/2
159/8
Leinster Lightning beat Munster Reds by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
296/4
115/9
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs
164/7
166/6
Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
137/8
138/4
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ruby White Town Legends by 6 wickets
65/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
104/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
22/0
–
–
–
–
It was clear that Bumrah will not be playing all five Tests in the series and his replacement Akash Deep made sure the opportunity counted with figures of 10-187. This included multiple fiery spells in the second innings which helped India defend a target of 608 and register their first-ever win at the venue by a margin of 336 runs.
Ashwin heaped praise on Akash Deep who was unlucky on multiple occasions in the previous overseas tour against Australia and spoke at length about the impact he has had on the team in England.
ALSO READ:
The former Indian all-rounder felt that Akash Deep had to play at Lord’s over Arshdeep Singh.
“People talk about Arshdeep Singh. He always does well in IPL, the white ball swings. But pay attention to Akash Deep’s performance in first-class cricket; what he did was amazing. His impact generated so much false shot percentage – 22% false shot rate, meaning for every five balls, he beats batters once. In a sample size of 10 balls, he is actually creating two false shots, that’s a lot,” Ashwin explained on his YouTube channel show ‘Ash Ki Baat’.
While saying that England’s batting has been struggling when they have less time to bat, Ashwin felt that Bumrah and Akash Deep, two effective pacers, will take the sting out of their batting if the pitch aids seam bowling as opposed to the dry tracks at Headingley and Edgbaston.
“For the next Test match, they (England) will want some life in the pitch. If that happens, I want to see them play Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah. This is a serious problem for England. This Test series is wide open, and I won’t be surprised if India goes on to dominate this series,” Ashwin added.
The third Test at Lord’s between England and India will be begin on Thursday (July 10).
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.