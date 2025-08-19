News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravichandran Ashwin on Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Shreyas Iyer India Squad Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Decision to Deputise Shubman Gill for Asia Cup 2025, Disappointed With Exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 19, 2025
4 min read

Shubman Gill was named the India vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal Shreyas Iyer India Squad Asia Cup 2025

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the BCCI’s decision to hand over vice-captaincy to Shubman Gill for Asia Cup 2025.

Ashwin also expressed his disappointment over the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer from the squad for the continental tournament. Gill, in fact, has not played a T20I for India since July 2024, when the Men in Blue had faced Sri Lanka. And while Jaiswal is on the list of standby players, Iyer, however, has been dropped altogether.

However, he had a productive season with Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025, scoring 650 runs from 15 matches, that included six half-centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin questions Shubman Gill being named vice-captain

“Genuinely, Shubman Gill’s selection is okay. He has been announced as the vice-captain. All that aside, actually he made quite a lot of runs for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, and he has he credentials to be selected in the team.

“Team selections are always debatable, it has been for the last 20-30 years. “This could have been the case, that could have been the case”, there are several talking points. This happens everywhere, including Australia and South Africa,” Ashwin said on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat during a conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar.

Upcoming – test – Albion
India A Women tour of Australia, Test, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Kakinada Kings KNK

164/6

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

214/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

73/3

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

117/8

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

142/4

Masroor Sports Club beat 1.Kieler HTC by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

56/10

KSV Kings KSV

59/8

KSV Kings beat THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg by 2 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
MTV Stallions MTV

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

42/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

SC Europa SCE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
HTB Cricket HTBC

VFB Fallersleben VFB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
SC Europa SCE

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
VFB Fallersleben VFB

Berlin CC BRCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Berlin CC BRCC

SG Findorff SGFD

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Middlesex MID

Kent KENT

110/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
SBS CC SBSCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
21 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Shivamogga Lions SML

133/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Renaissance Challengers RNC

4/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Westcourt
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

198/10

South Africa SA

296/8

South Africa beat Australia by 98 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
19 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Trent Rockets TRR

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

137/4

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

136/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

206/5

Pakistan Shaheens PS

137/8

Chicago Kingsmen beat Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Nepal NEP

180/7

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

114/10

Nepal beat Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 66 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

16/1

Bangladesh A BANA

172/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kanpur Superstars KASS

1/1

Kashi Rudras KARS

201/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
20 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

Jaiswal was part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, but he did not get a game with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being the primary openers. Gill, on the other hand, was not part of that squad.

“When you have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli who have gone to win the World Cup, and you have Jaiswal as your third opener for that World Cup. You have removed a member of a World Cup-winning team and got in Shubman Gill into the team. I am happy for Shubman, but I am very, very, very sad for Shreyas and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It’s not fair on both those kids,” added the cricketer from Tamil Nadu.

Ravichandran Ashwin questions need for all-format captain

He then questioned the need for a single captain across all the formats. “Of course, they (BCCI selectors) would have thought that Shubman Gill is a leadership potential for the future, and maybe Shubman Gill could be the all-format captain.

“But we are in a situation where there is a different captain for every format. You can keep a captain in different formats, like Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) is the captain of T20I cricket, you have Shubman Gill in Test cricket. I know you have to make maps forward, but what less is Shreyas Iyer?,” he asked.

Ravichandran Ashwin notes Shreyas Iyer’s leadership credentials

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer further explained Shreyas Iyer’s credentials as a skipper. The Mumbai cricketer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in 2024, and also led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL final this year. Punjab Kings, however, lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final.

ALSO READ:

“He did brilliantly well for KKR, led them to the IPL title. He was sent into the auction. He then took Punjab to the finals for the first time since 2014. He overcame the short ball problem. He was hitting the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah with ease in the IPL,” noted the 38-year-old.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side are in Group A for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be held in the T20 format ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will face UAE in Dubai on September 10, before locking horns against Pakistan at the same venue four days later. India will then face Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19 in their final group stage match.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the final of the 2023 edition, which took place in the ODI format ahead of the 50-over World Cup later that year.

Asia Cup 2025
Cricket
India
Ravichandran Ashwin
Shreyas Iyer
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'In Whose Place?...' - Fans Question the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

‘Who Did You Pick…’ – Fans Question the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal is picked as a stand-by player for the Asia Cup 2025.
8:46 pm
Amogh Bodas
Former India Assistant Coach Not Pleased With the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Former India Assistant Coach Unhappy With the Exclusion Of Shreyas Iyer From the Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Shreyas Iyer last played a T20I in December 2023.
6:38 pm
Amogh Bodas
harmanpreet kaur jemimah rodrigues smriti mandhana india 2025 women's world cup squad

Shafali Verma Ignored As BCCI Announces India Squad For 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup

Despite making her T20I comeback, the young opener hasn't earned her place in the ODI team
5:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Despite being talked about injury management, Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All Matches in Asia Cup 2025? India Selector Drops Availabilty Update

His last T20I outing came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.
3:53 pm
Darpan Jain
Shubman Gill India vice captain Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill Named Vice-Captain As BCCI Announce India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill last played a T20I in July 2024.
3:43 pm
Vishnu PN
India Asia Cup 2025

What Is Best Middle-Order For India In Asia Cup 2025?

India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.
1:25 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.