News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir And India Team Management For All-Rounder-Heavy Line-Up, Questions Kuldeep Yadav Omission In 4th Test vs England
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir And India Team Management For All-Rounder-Heavy Line-Up, Questions Kuldeep Yadav Omission In 4th Test vs England

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 25, 2025
3 min read

England will resume Day 3 at 225/2, trailing by 133 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir And India Team Management For All-Rounder-Heavy Line-Up, Questions Kuldeep Yadav Omission In 4th Test vs England

Recently retired Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has opposed the management’s decision to play an extra batter in their lineup instead of strengthening their bowling unit in the ongoing ENG vs IND Tests. Notably, several former players and experts had previously voiced for the inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India’s playing XI since the beginning of the five-match series.

However, the 30-year-old has not featured in any of the four red-ball fixtures so far.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Romania ROM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Utkal Cricket Club UTC

0/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
KL Gladiators KLG

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Ravichandran Ashwin Picks Crucial Wickets Over Lower-Order Runs

The 38-year-old pointed out that the current England tracks don’t offer much help to the bowlers. This increases the need for a wicket-taking bowler in the playing XI as the lower-order runs have lost its impact in these batting-favoured pitches.

“If your No.6 makes 30 or No.7 makes 30, that’s 60 runs. Earlier, those 60 runs were very useful as the bowlers used to get help from the pitch. But now a days there is not much help in the English wickets. Picking up two-three wickets is even more critical than making those 30-40 runs,” stated Ashwin in a discussion on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

Ashwin’s Statement Weighs In on Kuldeep Yadav’s Inclusion

Team India have benched the ace spinner to play all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur in four of the five Test matches of this series so far. This move has allowed them to have an extra batting option in their lineup. Though they had dropped Shardul after an average outing in the series opener in Leeds, he made a comeback in India’s playing XI for the ongoing Test to replace an injured Nitish, instead of Kuldeep.

However, the aforementioned statement of Ashwin weighs in more on the spinner’s inclusion after a 166-run opening stand of England on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Team India managed to strike their first breakthrough of the innings on the last delivery of the 32nd over, when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 84.

The bowling unit not only failed to pick up crucial wickets early in the innings and maintain consistency, but also leaked runs at approximately 4.89 runs per over. Specifically, pacers Shardul and Mohammed Siraj conceded runs at an expensive economy of 7.00 and 5.80, respectively. However, England will resume Day 3 at 225/2 with Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) at the crease, trailing by 133 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
Kuldeep Yadav
Ravichandran Ashwin
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Zak Crawley Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 4th Test

England Opener Adds Fuel To ‘Time Wasting’ Controversy, Provides Short & Crisp Reply to Remarks By Shubman Gill

The England opener had managed only 128 runs in first three Tests.
1:15 am
Aditya Ighe
'Could've Bowled Two More....' - Shardul Thakur Hints At Short Spells As Reason For Struggling Rhythm

‘Could’ve Bowled Two More….’ – Shardul Thakur Hints At Short Spells As Reason For Struggling Rhythm

1:06 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Zak Crawley Ben Duckett Ravi Shastri ENG vs IND 4th Test Rishabh Pant

Ravi Shastri Slams India After Zak Crawley – Ben Duckett Put On Century Stand at Record Rate vs India in Manchester

The England openers put on 166-run stand for the first wicket.
11:46 pm
Aditya Ighe
Shreyanka Patil Priya Mishra India A Women's Australia tour

Double Blow For India! RCB & Gujarat Giants Stars Ruled Out of Australia Tour

The series will begin on August 7.
11:00 pm
Aditya Ighe
India Star’s Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

India Star’s Childhood Coach Tears Into Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir With ‘Career Will Be Over’ Warning for Preferring Youngster

10:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Ravindra Jadeja, Former India Player Labels Another All-rounder As ‘Bits And Pieces’ Cricketer

He bowled just 16 overs across two innings in Leeds Test.
8:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.