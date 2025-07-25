Ravichandran Ashwin Slams Gautam Gambhir And India Team Management For All-Rounder-Heavy Line-Up, Questions Kuldeep Yadav Omission In 4th Test vs England

England will resume Day 3 at 225/2, trailing by 133 runs.

Recently retired Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has opposed the management’s decision to play an extra batter in their lineup instead of strengthening their bowling unit in the ongoing ENG vs IND Tests. Notably, several former players and experts had previously voiced for the inclusion of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India’s playing XI since the beginning of the five-match series.

However, the 30-year-old has not featured in any of the four red-ball fixtures so far.

All matches (51) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – UTC 0/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MKP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – ASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Ravichandran Ashwin Picks Crucial Wickets Over Lower-Order Runs

The 38-year-old pointed out that the current England tracks don’t offer much help to the bowlers. This increases the need for a wicket-taking bowler in the playing XI as the lower-order runs have lost its impact in these batting-favoured pitches.

“If your No.6 makes 30 or No.7 makes 30, that’s 60 runs. Earlier, those 60 runs were very useful as the bowlers used to get help from the pitch. But now a days there is not much help in the English wickets. Picking up two-three wickets is even more critical than making those 30-40 runs,” stated Ashwin in a discussion on his YouTube channel.

Picking 2 wickets > scoring 30 runs in the lower order. @ashwinravi99 championing the cause for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in our Day 2 Review of the Manchester Test!



Watch the full video: https://t.co/wZHzIBm7rc pic.twitter.com/RTmm6VthWn — Kutti Stories with Ash (@crikipidea) July 25, 2025

ALSO READ:

Ashwin’s Statement Weighs In on Kuldeep Yadav’s Inclusion

Team India have benched the ace spinner to play all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur in four of the five Test matches of this series so far. This move has allowed them to have an extra batting option in their lineup. Though they had dropped Shardul after an average outing in the series opener in Leeds, he made a comeback in India’s playing XI for the ongoing Test to replace an injured Nitish, instead of Kuldeep.

However, the aforementioned statement of Ashwin weighs in more on the spinner’s inclusion after a 166-run opening stand of England on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Team India managed to strike their first breakthrough of the innings on the last delivery of the 32nd over, when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 84.

The bowling unit not only failed to pick up crucial wickets early in the innings and maintain consistency, but also leaked runs at approximately 4.89 runs per over. Specifically, pacers Shardul and Mohammed Siraj conceded runs at an expensive economy of 7.00 and 5.80, respectively. However, England will resume Day 3 at 225/2 with Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) at the crease, trailing by 133 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.