Did India Miss the Trick by Delaying Spinners? Former Spinner Blasts Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir for Lack of ‘Tactical Acumen’

India have bowled only 10 overs of spin across two innings of The Oval Test so far.

Former India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin blasted captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir for a lack of tactical acumen in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Bad light and subsequent rain forced early stumps on Day 4, the fifth and final day of the Oval Test on Sunday. It took the game to the final day, setting up a thrilling one-session, with England needing only 35 more runs to win. The Shubman-Gill-led side, on the other hand, require four wickets for a memorable win. Notably, it could be three wickets if Chris Woakes, who sustained a shoulder injury on Day 1, is unable to walk into the middle.

All matches (39) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 LCC – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GUI – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – DER – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NAJC 83/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – GUG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – MEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KELN – PHG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PUT – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – SHLW 34/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 176/6 PAK 189/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings

R Ashwin Questions Limited Use of Spinners by India

“Coming back to the topic of spinners not being used, I have felt in this series that there has been a lack of game awareness and, in many ways, our tactical acumen — both on and off the field. This is the main reason why England are ahead in this series and India are behind. We haven’t been the sharpest,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat. “I feel Shubman Gill will get much better as a captain. He will learn. But sometimes, if you feel that you can play spin really well, you might not bring spinners into the attack. And when you miss the right moment to introduce spinners in these conditions, they become a defensive option.”

India have bowled 76 overs in the second innings so far, with pacers sharing the maximum workload. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep have been relentless, bowling 26, 22, and 20 overs, respectively. On the contrary, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have bowled only eight overs, with both bowling four overs each. Even in the first innings, Jadeja bowled just two overs out of the 54, with Sundar getting no chance to roll his arm.

The lack of usage of spin was evident with the number of overs bowled by both team spinners. While England spinners bowled 265 overs in the series, Indian spinners rolled their arms for 216 overs despite playing two spinners in four Tests. However, the hosts managed only 13 wickets at 72.46, while the visitors picked up a wicket more, averaging 55.50.

ALSO READ

R Ashwin Addresses Lack of Game Awareness From Shubman Gill & Gautam Gambhir

“When Harry Brook started taking it on, after 20 runs, you could have brought on the spinner to choke the run flow. From the other end, a pacer could have bowled. With all this in mind, Washington Sundar could have been introduced earlier into the attack,” Ashwin said. “Making these mistakes creates a huge gap. We don’t know whether the message is going from outside to the middle. We don’t know what’s being discussed in the dressing room. But in today’s day and age, these mistakes can definitely be avoided.”

Resuming Day 4, England lost few early wickets, reducing to 106/3 in chase of a 374-run target. However, Joe Root’s record-breaking 39th Test hundred (105 off 152 balls) and Harry Brook’s (111 off 98 balls) statement century have put England in a match-winning position. Root and Brook shared a brilliant 195-run stand, setting up England’s second-highest run chase in Tests and the highest at The Oval. Despite the duo’s departure, England are favourites, with only 35 runs to seal the win, with four wickets remaining.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.