Ravichandran Ashwin ENG vs IND Shubman Gill Gautam Gambhir
indian-cricket-team

Did India Miss the Trick by Delaying Spinners? Former Spinner Blasts Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir for Lack of ‘Tactical Acumen’

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 4, 2025
3 min read

India have bowled only 10 overs of spin across two innings of The Oval Test so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin ENG vs IND Shubman Gill Gautam Gambhir

Former India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin blasted captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir for a lack of tactical acumen in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Bad light and subsequent rain forced early stumps on Day 4, the fifth and final day of the Oval Test on Sunday. It took the game to the final day, setting up a thrilling one-session, with England needing only 35 more runs to win. The Shubman-Gill-led side, on the other hand, require four wickets for a memorable win. Notably, it could be three wickets if Chris Woakes, who sustained a shoulder injury on Day 1, is unable to walk into the middle.

R Ashwin Questions Limited Use of Spinners by India

“Coming back to the topic of spinners not being used, I have felt in this series that there has been a lack of game awareness and, in many ways, our tactical acumen — both on and off the field. This is the main reason why England are ahead in this series and India are behind. We haven’t been the sharpest,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat. “I feel Shubman Gill will get much better as a captain. He will learn. But sometimes, if you feel that you can play spin really well, you might not bring spinners into the attack. And when you miss the right moment to introduce spinners in these conditions, they become a defensive option.”

India have bowled 76 overs in the second innings so far, with pacers sharing the maximum workload. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep have been relentless, bowling 26, 22, and 20 overs, respectively. On the contrary, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have bowled only eight overs, with both bowling four overs each. Even in the first innings, Jadeja bowled just two overs out of the 54, with Sundar getting no chance to roll his arm.

The lack of usage of spin was evident with the number of overs bowled by both team spinners. While England spinners bowled 265 overs in the series, Indian spinners rolled their arms for 216 overs despite playing two spinners in four Tests. However, the hosts managed only 13 wickets at 72.46, while the visitors picked up a wicket more, averaging 55.50.

ALSO READ

R Ashwin Addresses Lack of Game Awareness From Shubman Gill & Gautam Gambhir

“When Harry Brook started taking it on, after 20 runs, you could have brought on the spinner to choke the run flow. From the other end, a pacer could have bowled. With all this in mind, Washington Sundar could have been introduced earlier into the attack,” Ashwin said. “Making these mistakes creates a huge gap. We don’t know whether the message is going from outside to the middle. We don’t know what’s being discussed in the dressing room. But in today’s day and age, these mistakes can definitely be avoided.”

Resuming Day 4, England lost few early wickets, reducing to 106/3 in chase of a 374-run target. However, Joe Root’s record-breaking 39th Test hundred (105 off 152 balls) and Harry Brook’s (111 off 98 balls) statement century have put England in a match-winning position. Root and Brook shared a brilliant 195-run stand, setting up England’s second-highest run chase in Tests and the highest at The Oval. Despite the duo’s departure, England are favourites, with only 35 runs to seal the win, with four wickets remaining. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Ravichandran Ashwin
Raviondra Jadeja
Shubman Gill
Washington Sundar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

During the fourth day of the Oval Test, Shubman Gill came up with his own version of the famous “60 overs of hell” by Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill Version of Famous ‘60 Overs of Hell’ by Virat Kohli Fired Up India’s Comeback in the Oval Test

The Indian captain tried to rally his bowlers and asked them to give it their all for another hour.
11:05 am
Darpan Jain
Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports

Not Workload Management, This Is Why Jasprit Bumrah Missed The ENG vs IND 5th Test: Reports

He scalped 14 wickets in three matches of this series.
9:19 am
Sreejita Sen
eng vs ind 5th test day 4 rain stuart broad

‘Who Makes This Lazy Decision?’ – Former England Player Laments Early End To Thrilling Day 4 Of The Oval Test

For the fifth time in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy the Test will be decided on Day 5
12:09 am
Samarnath Soory
Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

Former India Assistant Coach Reveals How KL Rahul Prepared Ahead of ENG vs IND Test Series

He is only the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000-plus runs in England.
11:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
graham gooch feels india have moved on from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shubman gill

Former England Player Feels India Have Moved On From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Tests

India are aiming to draw the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
11:34 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj Drops Harry Brook, Steps On the Rope After Boundary Catch In ENG vs IND 5th Test [WATCH]

Mohammed Siraj became the leading-wicket taker in the series.
10:11 pm
Amogh Bodas
