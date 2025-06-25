News
Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test
indian-cricket-team

Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 0/68 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 1/104 in the second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja Lambasted By Sanjay Manjrekar After Ordinary Showing on Day 5 of ENG vs IND Headingley Test

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar slammed India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his poor outing in the first Test against England in Leeds. India suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the first Test on Tuesday and the veteran was far from impressive.

The 36-year-old was the last man standing for India in the second innings after he was not out on 25, but endured a forgettable outing with the ball in both innings. Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 0/68 in the first innings and followed it up with figures of 1/104 in the second innings.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Sanjay Manjrekar critical of Ravindra Jadeja

“See, it’s not fair to be critical of the younger players like Prasidh Krishna. There are obvious areas of improvement, but I’m going to be critical of Jadeja because this is a final-day pitch. There’s a rough for him to play with. And in the end, I know there were a couple of chances there, but we have to expect more from Jadeja,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports after the match.

“These are not typical English conditions. This is not where the pitch has nothing to offer. I thought he didn’t use the rough enough against Ben Stokes. He did, but against Ben Duckett very late in the day, in the innings, he came and started using the rough from experienced bowlers, experienced batsmen, you expect more.

ALSO READ:

Sanjay Manjrekar was disappointed that Ravindra Jadeja failed to make the most out of the pitch wherein there was nothing much for the seamers. “And somewhere, I think Jadeja was disappointing because the seamers had nothing in the pitch for them. But at least Jadeja has something,” the former Mumbai cricketer opined.

How India lost the first Test to England

On Day four of the first Test, India had set England a target of 371 after centuries from KL Rahul (137) and Rishabh Pant (118) led them to 364 in the second innings.

This was after India had posted 471 in the first innings on the back of centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134). England, on the back of a century from Ollie Pope, responded by posting 465 in the first innings.

The hosts were off to a strong start in the run chase with Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett (149) forging a 188-run partnership for the first wicket. That set the platform for England’s win, although they suffered a small setback with Shardul Thakur striking twice in the 55th over with the dismissals of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

Despite this, Joe Root (53*), Ben Stokes (33) and Jamie Smith (44*) ensured that England crossed the finish line without any further trouble.

Cricket
England vs India
India
Ravindra Jadeja
Sanjay Manjrekar
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

