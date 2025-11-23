Ravindra Jadeja Still in ODI Plans, Star Pacer Ignored Again; 3 Major Takeaways From India Squad for South Africa ODIs

The India team will lock horns with the Proteas in a three-match ODI series from November 30, after the completion of the ongoing two-match Test series. Notably, the India Squad for South Africa ODIs was also announced earlier today (November 23) and some interesting calls were made.

Former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to feature in the ODI setup while captain and vice captain Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, respectively, have been ruled out due to injuries. On the other hand, a few prominent names also made a return to the 50-over setup.

Let’s take a look at the major takeaways from the squad announcement.

Ravindra Jadeja continues to be in ODI plans

The star India all-rounder had last played in the format during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. Jadeja was excluded for the Australia tour with the management clarifying no place for him in the lineup which raised questions over his future.

However, his recent inclusion reaffirms that the selectors have Jadeja in the mix for the 2027 ODI World Cup lined up one year later.

Mohammed Shami ignored again

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami once again failed to convince the selectors for a spot in the squad. This comes after a round of exchange between the player and the board after his exclusion for the Australia tour and for India’s home Test season.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had hinted at injury concerns behind Shami’s omission for the Australia series but the India pacer has shown no signs of worry and has looked in tremendous form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025. The decision comes as even more shocking, since frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested for the series to manage their workload.

Rishabh Pant makes ODI return after 15 months

India wicketkeeper-batter, who is currently leading the Indian team in two-match Test series in the absence of Shubman Gill, was last part of India’s ODI side way back in August 2024 in the series against Sri Lanka shortly after the T20 WC. With KL Rahul being the primary ODI wicketkeeper, Pant was ignored in the format over the past year. Given how things stand, the decision seems like a short-term fix with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the series due to injuries.

