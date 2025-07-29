‘He’s Unable To Win Test Matches’ – Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams India Player Despite Manchester Heroics

As of now, the 36-year-old player has amassed 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Cricketer turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja is not a match-winner like the legendary Kapil Dev. Jadeja’s heroics helped India save the fourth Test match against England, as the game ended in a draw in Manchester.

In what looked like a difficult pitch to bat on the final day of the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jadeja showed grit, scoring a century. Veteran all-rounder also added 203 runs alongside fellow centurion Washington Sundar, helping India save the game against a formidable England at Old Trafford.

As of now, the 36-year-old player has amassed 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Jadeja has been one of the crucial contributors to the Indian team, as he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series, after the likes of Shubman Gill (722), KL Rahul (511), and Rishabh Pant (479).

Navjot Singh Sidhu Gives Ravindra Jadeja A Reality Check

Despite all the heroics, Sidhu highlighted that the Saurashtra-based player has not helped India win games while playing abroad.

“I have praised Jadeja a lot. Kapil Dev was a bowling all-rounder, and he won a lot of Tests for India in overseas. But Jadeja has done well in the supporting role away from home. He bowls his overs quickly and executes restrictive bowling, but he is unable to win Test matches, and it has been evident since the first Test,” Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Heroics Could Not Help India Win Lord’s Test

Jadeja and criticism come in tandem as he was castigated during the third Test at Lord’s. It transpired when the Indian team faced a heartbreaking 22-run loss, then a lot of people questioned Jadeja’s approach.

The visitors failed to chase a target of 193 on the final day and ended up winning the third Test at Lord’s. Jadeja gave it all, standing like a wall for India and even forged partnerships with tail-enders like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Veteran all-rounder ended up scoring an unbeaten 61 runs, where most of the batters failed to make an impact. But then, Siraj’s unlucky dismissal against Shoaib Bashir turned the game in England’s favour. As of now, Jadeja has featured in 84 Test matches for India, scoring 3824 runs. He has also scalped 330 wickets so far.

After ending the fourth Test match on a tie, the Indian team will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.