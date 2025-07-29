News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND Test
indian-cricket-team

‘He’s Unable To Win Test Matches’ – Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams India Player Despite Manchester Heroics

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 29, 2025
3 min read

As of now, the 36-year-old player has amassed 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND Test

Cricketer turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu reckoned that Ravindra Jadeja is not a match-winner like the legendary Kapil Dev. Jadeja’s heroics helped India save the fourth Test match against England, as the game ended in a draw in Manchester. 

Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

197/9

Navarang Club NVR

41/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

128/10

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings

In what looked like a difficult pitch to bat on the final day of the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jadeja showed grit, scoring a century. Veteran all-rounder also added 203 runs alongside fellow centurion Washington Sundar, helping India save the game against a formidable England at Old Trafford.

As of now, the 36-year-old player has amassed 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Jadeja has been one of the crucial contributors to the Indian team, as he is the fourth-highest run-getter in the series, after the likes of Shubman Gill (722), KL Rahul (511), and Rishabh Pant (479).

Navjot Singh Sidhu Gives Ravindra Jadeja A Reality Check

Despite all the heroics, Sidhu highlighted that the Saurashtra-based player has not helped India win games while playing abroad. 

“I have praised Jadeja a lot. Kapil Dev was a bowling all-rounder, and he won a lot of Tests for India in overseas. But Jadeja has done well in the supporting role away from home. He bowls his overs quickly and executes restrictive bowling, but he is unable to win Test matches, and it has been evident since the first Test,” Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja’s Heroics Could Not Help India Win Lord’s Test

Jadeja and criticism come in tandem as he was castigated during the third Test at Lord’s. It transpired when the Indian team faced a heartbreaking 22-run loss, then a lot of people questioned Jadeja’s approach. 

The visitors failed to chase a target of 193 on the final day and ended up winning the third Test at Lord’s. Jadeja gave it all, standing like a wall for India and even forged partnerships with tail-enders like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Veteran all-rounder ended up scoring an unbeaten 61 runs, where most of the batters failed to make an impact. But then, Siraj’s unlucky dismissal against Shoaib Bashir turned the game in England’s favour. As of now, Jadeja has featured in 84 Test matches for India, scoring 3824 runs. He has also scalped 330 wickets so far.

After ending the fourth Test match on a tie, the Indian team will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match at the Oval, starting from July 31. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Ravindra Jadeja
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction

Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction

He had bagged a three-wicket haul on his latest T20I appearance against England in February 2025.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
Gautam Gambhir fights with pitch curator ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025 The Oval

‘You don’t tell us what to do’ – Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool With Pitch Curator at The Oval Ahead of ENG vs IND 5th Test

3:04 pm
Disha Asrani
Former RCB Players Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi Oppose Each Other As Debate Around Handshake Saga At Manchester Grows

Former RCB Players Oppose Each Other As Debate Around Handshake Saga At Manchester Grows

Controversy erupted during the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester recently.
10:07 am
Vishnu PN
Washington Sundar ENG vs IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru

‘He Was Dropped for 11 Straight Matches’ – India Star’s Father Blasts RCB for Wasting Talent After Match-Saving Century in Manchester

He has amassed over 200 runs in three matches.
12:57 am
Aditya Ighe
‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – Washington Sundar Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – India Star’s Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

10:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘If I Were the Captain’ – Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What He Would Have Done against Ben Stokes After Handshake Gate

‘If I Were the Captain’ – Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What He Would Have Done against England After Handshake Gate

7:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.