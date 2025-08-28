Recently-Retired Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up on Possibility of Taking Up a Coaching Role in Future

Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

After recently announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara has now set his sights on a coaching role. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on August 24, having played 103 matches and scored 7195 runs, including 35 fifties and 19 hundreds.

‘I’ll be open to it’: Cheteshwar Pujara on possibly taking up a coaching role

The former Saurashtra cricketer has been involved in broadcasting duties recently, and was part of the Sony Sports Network’s commentary panel during the England vs India Test series. He was also part of Star Sports commentary team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

“I’ve enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I’ll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I’ll be open to it,” Pujara told news agency PTI.

The right-handed batter last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He was dismissed for scores of 14 and 27 in that match which India lost by 209 runs.

“I haven’t genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity which arises, I’ll try and take a call then…I’ve mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game. So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I’ll be more than happy to do so,” stated the Gujarat-born cricketer.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s first-class career summary

As far as his first-class record is concerned, Pujara played 278 matches and scored 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82. This included 81 fifties and 66 centuries. He was part of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy title-winning side in the 2019-20 season. He aggregated 575 runs from nine innings at an average of 63.88, hitting one century and four half-centuries.

Apart from Tests, he played just five limited-overs matches for India, all being ODIs, and scored just 51 runs at an average of 10.20.

Pujara is the fourth Indian veteran cricketer to retire from Tests in recent times. Ravichandran Ashwin had announced his retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last year.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Tests in May this year, a month before India’s tour of England. Shubman Gill was then named as the new skipper of the Indian Test team, and led them to a 2-2 draw against England in a five-match Test series.