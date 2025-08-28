News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Recently-Retired Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up on Possibility of Taking Up a Coaching Role in Future
indian-cricket-team

Recently-Retired Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up on Possibility of Taking Up a Coaching Role in Future

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 28, 2025
2 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Recently-Retired Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up on Possibility of Taking Up a Coaching Role in Future

After recently announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara has now set his sights on a coaching role. The 37-year-old announced his retirement on August 24, having played 103 matches and scored 7195 runs, including 35 fifties and 19 hundreds.

‘I’ll be open to it’: Cheteshwar Pujara on possibly taking up a coaching role

The former Saurashtra cricketer has been involved in broadcasting duties recently, and was part of the Sony Sports Network’s commentary panel during the England vs India Test series. He was also part of Star Sports commentary team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

“I’ve enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I’ll definitely continue doing that. When it comes to coaching or any work at the NCA (Centre of Excellence), I’ll be open to it,” Pujara told news agency PTI.

The right-handed batter last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. He was dismissed for scores of 14 and 27 in that match which India lost by 209 runs.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
Central Zone CLZ

126/1

North East Zone NEZ

Fixtures
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
North Zone NTZ

139/3

East Zone EZ

Fixtures
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Serbia SRB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Croatia CRO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Denmark DEN

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
29 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Harare
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

Sri Lanka SL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

24/4

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
University of Queensland UOQ

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

South Brisbane SBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sharjah
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Afghanistan AFG

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

“I haven’t genuinely thought about it. Whenever there is any opportunity which arises, I’ll try and take a call then…I’ve mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game. So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I’ll be more than happy to do so,” stated the Gujarat-born cricketer.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s first-class career summary

As far as his first-class record is concerned, Pujara played 278 matches and scored 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82. This included 81 fifties and 66 centuries. He was part of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy title-winning side in the 2019-20 season. He aggregated 575 runs from nine innings at an average of 63.88, hitting one century and four half-centuries.

Apart from Tests, he played just five limited-overs matches for India, all being ODIs, and scored just 51 runs at an average of 10.20.

ALSO READ:

Pujara is the fourth Indian veteran cricketer to retire from Tests in recent times. Ravichandran Ashwin had announced his retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last year.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from Tests in May this year, a month before India’s tour of England. Shubman Gill was then named as the new skipper of the Indian Test team, and led them to a 2-2 draw against England in a five-match Test series.

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cricket
India
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025

121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025

5:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Danish Malewar Duleep Trophy 2025 Central Zone vs North East Zone

Who Is Danish Malewar? 21-Year-Old Grabs Headlines With Debut Century in Duleep Trophy 2025

He hit 20 fours on his way to a hundred.
4:37 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rajat Patidar Slams Whirlwind 80-Ball Ton in Duleep Trophy 2025 To Get in the Radar of Selectors Ahead of Home Test Season

Rajat Patidar Slams Whirlwind 80-Ball Ton in Duleep Trophy 2025 To Get on the Radar of Selectors Ahead of Home Test Season

3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson India Asia Cup 2025

‘Flexible Enough To Make Adjustments’ – Mentor Backs Sanju Samson To Perform Anywhere In India Line-up For Asia Cup 2025

He sustained a thumb injury in the middle of the season and, as a result, could not play all the games for Rajasthan.
3:43 pm
Ashish Satyam
Mohammed Shami India

Veteran India Pacer Reveals His Major ODI World Cup Plans After Being Sidelined From Asia Cup 2025

He has played 108 ODI matches for India, picking up 206 wickets. 
1:37 pm
Ashish Satyam
Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury

Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury

12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.