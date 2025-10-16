Record-breaking Asia Cup 2025 Earns Abhishek Sharma ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award

His 300-plus tally smashed the record for scoring the most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition.

The swashbuckling Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, has had a stunning outing in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He has been awarded the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September for notching up 314 runs in seven matches of the subcontinental tournament, at a blazing strike rate of 200.

Abhishek Sharma Enjoyed A Dream Run In Asia Cup 2025

His 300-plus tally, which included three half-centuries, laced with 19 maximums and 32 boundaries, smashed the record for scoring the most runs in a T20 Asia Cup edition. Previously, Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan claimed the record after registering 281 runs in 2022, surpassing the former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had scored 276 runs in the same edition.

However, in the initial matches of the Asia Cup 2025, the opener failed to convert his pulsating starts to a major contribution as he was consecutively dismissed in the 30s against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Oman.

But as the tournament progressed, Abhishek picked up his rhythm and notched up three successive fifty-plus scores while facing again the arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Super Six encounters.

Following his extraordinary run, the Indian fans had hoped for a similar blistering innings in the Asia Cup 2025 Final. But unfortunately, he could manage only five runs against the Men in Green in the summit clash. Nevertheless, the top scorer of the Asia Cup 2025 ended the campaign on the winning side, as India claimed a record ninth Asian title by defeating Salman Ali Agha and Co.

Abhishek Sharma’s 50-over Struggle Continues

Though Abhishek has established himself as a dominating T20 batter with his exemplary Indian Premier League (IPL) performances and the whirlwind knocks while donning the Indian blue, the 25-year-old still needs to work on his one-day strategies.

After an astonishing campaign in the 20-over event, the batter struggled to continue a similar form in the unofficial ODI series against Australia A. Following a golden duck in the second match of the series, the southpaw managed only 22 runs at a strike rate of 88 in the subsequent fixture.

Notably, Abhishek also holds sub-par List A stats, with only 2,036 runs in 63 matches, which includes just four tons and eight half-centuries, at an average of 34.50.

