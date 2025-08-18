News
It's hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill, who has a higher ceiling than most other batters and has been consistent in the IPL.
indian-cricket-team

Revealed! Why Shubman Gill Won't Be Included in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read

It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill.

It’s hard to ignore a player like Shubman Gill, who has a higher ceiling than most other batters and has been consistent in the IPL.

The headache for selectors while picking the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 squad is understandable, given the number of options they have. However, the biggest dilemma remains Shubman Gill, who has had a blockbuster Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a captain and player.

It’s hard to ignore a player like Gill, who has a higher ceiling than most other batters and has consistently scored runs for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. However, in the current setup, he might struggle to find a spot, given that other players took their chances with both hands when he was busy in different formats, especially Test cricket.

According to a report by The Indian Express, selectors want to persist with the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have been mighty consistent at the top and perfectly align with India’s gung-ho approach. The report also added that selectors feel there’s no point in selecting Gill if he has to warm the bench, and if he gets included, he must play in the XI.

“If Gill is included, then he will straight away bat at the top, and if he doesn’t get a game, then there is no point in having him. At the same time, it will be unfair on Sanju, who did well in the past. If Gill gets in, then Sanju might have to miss out, and Jitesh might get a game,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Why Shubman Gill should not be selected for the Asia Cup 2025

There are multiple reasons why Shubman Gill, despite being impressive in other formats for India and in IPL, shouldn’t get a place in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad. Firstly, it would be unfair to the likes of Abhishek and Sanju, who have done nothing wrong in this format.

ALSO READ:

They have been consistent and quick, and formed a successful opening partnership in a short span, a pair that can maximise the field restrictions. So, there’s no reason to exclude them from the squad, and the two should open the innings in the tournament.

For the third opener slot, the toss is between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, and the former should get a nod. Jaiswal was among the finest T20I batters during his initial years before Tests forced him to miss this format, and he understands what the team expects from him.

He can bat at a quick rate and holds a terrific T20I record, scoring 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31 in 22 innings, including five fifties and a century. He has been around the setup since his debut and should be a backup opener in the squad, which might be harsh on Gill, but it is the right call.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
India
Sanju Samson
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

