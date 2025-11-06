Revenge for 122m Six With 122kph Bouncer: Shivam Dube Outsmarts Tim David in AUS vs IND 4th T20I [WATCH]

India all-rounder Shivam Dube won the matchup against Tim David by exacting revenge on the very next ball after getting hit for a colossal six during AUS vs IND 4th T20I.

The incident happened in the 12th over. On the second ball, the Aussie launched a slow offcutter on leg stump from Dube for a massive six that travelled a whopping 122m and almost hit the roof of the stadium. However, Dube came back stronger with a 122kph bouncer next, hitting the hard length on the off stump and Tim David ballooned it as Suryakumar Yadav completed a comfortable catch.

What a delivery that was to get the wicket of the big Man Tim David.

Well bowled Shivam Dube



Apart from the David wicket, Shivam Dube struck in his first over of the match too to dismiss Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh.

Shivam Dube contributed with the bat too

The left-hander batter, who was promoted to No.3 after Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal to continue with the LHB-RHB combination alongside Shubman Gill, played a cameo of 18-ball 22, hitting a boundary and a six. The Indian vice captain on the other hand top-scored for his side with a 39-ball 46, narrowly missing out on a half-century.

Axar Patel then put the finishing touches to India’s batting with a quickfire 11-ball 21 to help the visitors post 167/8 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, the Aussies had a slow start with Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short taking a cautious approach. However, India managed to make inroads in the powerplay with Axar Patel removing Short in fifth over. After the initial breakthrough, the Indian bowlers managed to pick up wickets in regular intervals and eventually bundled out Australia for 119 to secure a big 48 run victory.

Washington Sundar, who did not bowl until the 17th over of the game, picked up three wickets in just 1.1 over to finish as India’s best bowler. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube got two scalps each, while Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy finished with one apiece.

With the win tonight, India has now taken a 2-1 lead in the five match series with one more game left to play on November 8.

