indian-cricket-team

Ricky Ponting Advocates Shubman Gill’s Fiery Attitude Compared to Ex-India Captain’s Tendency To Be ‘Aggressive With Teammates’

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 22, 2025
2 min read

India Test captain Shubman Gill has slowly but surely started to stamp his authority as the new leader of the side and his fearsome attitude during the recent ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s serves as a testament to that.

Gill was spotted in a heated exchange with England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett which included the use of expletives and hand gestures. Echoing on the same lines, former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting spoke out in defence of Gill.

Ponting, who was known for his own sledging tactics during his time as Australia captain and player advocated Gill’s behaviour suggesting that wanted to make his presence felt while also taking a stand for the team.

Speaking to the ICC review, Punter said, “I think that’s him starting to put his stamp on his team. And a lot like Virat (Kohli) did, similar ways like that. Rohit (Sharma) probably was never as outwardly aggressive, I guess, especially to opposition players.”

“I know he (Rohit) would quite often get aggressive with his teammates and try to bring the best out of them that way. But I love watching Shubman stand up for what he thought was right in the game last week.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill and Co face acid Test at Manchester

With the series on the line after losing at Lord’s, the Indian team already face an uphill task. Shubman Gill and Co lost the opener at Leeds but then managed to level terms at Edgbaston. However, the loss in the ENG vs IND 3rd Test have given the hosts a crucial 2-1 lead with a chance to wrap up the series in Manchester.

Furthermore, to stack the odds against India, the Men in Blue is yet to win a Test in Manchester so far. The woes don’t end here as India is currently also riddled with multiple injury issues. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have been ruled out of the series after a knee injury while pacer Arshdeep Singh will miss out the decisive fourth Test after hurting his bowling arm. Akash Deep too seems doubtful for the game due to a groin issue. In the light of such developments, the management have decided to add Anshul Kamboj as backup to the squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

