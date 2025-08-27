India Batting Sensation Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

After being named in the India squad for Asia Cup 2025, finisher Rinku Singh has continued his impressive form in the ongoing UP T20 League in a bid to consolidate his spot in the playing XI for the continental tournament. The dynamic left-hander has already set the stage on fire with an explosive ton in the UP T20 a few days back and now he has added a quickfire fifty to his tally.
136/2
South Delhi Superstarz beat Purani Delhi 6 by 8 wickets
175/4
Netherlands Women beat Germany Women by 65 runs
Calicut Globstars beat Kochi Blue Tigers by 33 runs
222/4
152/10
189/5
Western Suburbs beat Toombul by 5 wickets
Northern Suburbs beat Ipswich by 5 wickets
Trent Rockets Women beat Birmingham Phoenix Women by 3 wickets
Meerut Mavericks beat Lucknow Falcons by 93 runs
Playing for the Meerut Mavericks, Rinku gave a testament to his sheer power and hitting abilities against the Lucknow Falcons today (August 27). The 27-year-old blasted a 27-ball 57 at a fiery rate of 211.11, which included three boundaries and four maximums. He came in to bat at No. 5 when the scoreboard read 73/3 in the 10th over and stitched a game-changing 94 runs along with Rituraj Sharma. Rinku was eventually dismissed in the 18th but not before pumping up Meerut Mavericks’s score in the middle overs as they finished with a massive 233/4 in 20 overs.
Rinku started with a cautious approach against spin before launching a brutal assault on the pacers. He scored 46 runs off 21 balls against seam and his heroics also helped the Mavericks seal a big 93-run win over the Falcons in the end.
Check out the video of his carnage below.
Rinku is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 199 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 49.75 and a blistering strike rate of 177.68.
Rinku’s current form will be a positive headache for the Indian selectors who will face a difficult task to keep him out. India’s top five looks well-settled with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Furthermore, with Axar Patel’s place a non-negotiable and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma expected to fill in the No.6 finisher’s role over Sanju Samson, the only way Rinku Singh can come in is if the management wants to opt for an extra batter.