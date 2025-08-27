India Batting Sensation Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

After being named in the India squad for Asia Cup 2025, finisher Rinku Singh has continued his impressive form in the ongoing UP T20 League in a bid to consolidate his spot in the playing XI for the continental tournament. The dynamic left-hander has already set the stage on fire with an explosive ton in the UP T20 a few days back and now he has added a quickfire fifty to his tally.

Playing for the Meerut Mavericks, Rinku gave a testament to his sheer power and hitting abilities against the Lucknow Falcons today (August 27). The 27-year-old blasted a 27-ball 57 at a fiery rate of 211.11, which included three boundaries and four maximums. He came in to bat at No. 5 when the scoreboard read 73/3 in the 10th over and stitched a game-changing 94 runs along with Rituraj Sharma. Rinku was eventually dismissed in the 18th but not before pumping up Meerut Mavericks’s score in the middle overs as they finished with a massive 233/4 in 20 overs.

Rinku started with a cautious approach against spin before launching a brutal assault on the pacers. He scored 46 runs off 21 balls against seam and his heroics also helped the Mavericks seal a big 93-run win over the Falcons in the end.

Check out the video of his carnage below.

King Rinku 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒆! A smashing 57 off just 27 balls — 4️⃣ sixes and 3️⃣ fours smacked away.



Watch live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #UPT20League #ANAXUPT20League #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #LFvsMM pic.twitter.com/bBANcVH92W — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) August 27, 2025

Rinku is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 199 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 49.75 and a blistering strike rate of 177.68.

Will Rinku Singh get a place in the India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025?

Rinku’s current form will be a positive headache for the Indian selectors who will face a difficult task to keep him out. India’s top five looks well-settled with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Furthermore, with Axar Patel’s place a non-negotiable and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma expected to fill in the No.6 finisher’s role over Sanju Samson, the only way Rinku Singh can come in is if the management wants to opt for an extra batter.