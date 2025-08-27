News
India Batting Sensation Rinku Singh Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025
indian-cricket-team

India Batting Sensation Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 27, 2025
2 min read
India Batting Sensation Rinku Singh Continues Magical Form in UP T20 League To Consolidate Spot in Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

After being named in the India squad for Asia Cup 2025, finisher Rinku Singh has continued his impressive form in the ongoing UP T20 League in a bid to consolidate his spot in the playing XI for the continental tournament. The dynamic left-hander has already set the stage on fire with an explosive ton in the UP T20 a few days back and now he has added a quickfire fifty to his tally.

Playing for the Meerut Mavericks, Rinku gave a testament to his sheer power and hitting abilities against the Lucknow Falcons today (August 27). The 27-year-old blasted a 27-ball 57 at a fiery rate of 211.11, which included three boundaries and four maximums. He came in to bat at No. 5 when the scoreboard read 73/3 in the 10th over and stitched a game-changing 94 runs along with Rituraj Sharma. Rinku was eventually dismissed in the 18th but not before pumping up Meerut Mavericks’s score in the middle overs as they finished with a massive 233/4 in 20 overs.

Rinku started with a cautious approach against spin before launching a brutal assault on the pacers. He scored 46 runs off 21 balls against seam and his heroics also helped the Mavericks seal a big 93-run win over the Falcons in the end.

Check out the video of his carnage below.

Rinku is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 199 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 49.75 and a blistering strike rate of 177.68.

ALSO READ:

Will Rinku Singh get a place in the India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025?

Rinku’s current form will be a positive headache for the Indian selectors who will face a difficult task to keep him out. India’s top five looks well-settled with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Furthermore, with Axar Patel’s place a non-negotiable and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma expected to fill in the No.6 finisher’s role over Sanju Samson, the only way Rinku Singh can come in is if the management wants to opt for an extra batter.

Asia Cup 2025
India
Rinku Singh
UP T20 League 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

mohammed shami duleep trophy asia cup 2025 test comeback

‘Why Not…’ – Mohammed Shami Speaks About His Asia Cup 2025 Snub Ahead Of Duleep Trophy 2025

The pacer is back on the field after a poor IPL 2025 with SRH
9:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
9:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
English Speedster Reveals the Secret To Getting Rishabh Pant Dismissed

English Speedster Reveals the Secret To Getting Rishabh Pant Dismissed

The left-hander scored 479 runs in four Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
6:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
6:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant injured Indians fitness update Shubman Gill illness update

Big Updates on Rishabh Pant and Other Injured Indians From England Tour, What Does Shubman Gill’s Blood Report Say?

Rishabh Pant had sustained an injury during the fourth Test against England.
6:31 pm
Vishnu PN
6:31 pm
Vishnu PN
Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The Zonal First-Class Tournament?

The West Zone had claimed the maiden title of this prestigious tournament back in 1961.
4:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
4:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Lockie Ferguson Reveals Honest Thoughts On The Infamous Leave By MS Dhoni in World Cup 2019 Semifinal

Lockie Ferguson Reveals Honest Thoughts On The Infamous Leave By MS Dhoni in World Cup 2019 Semifinal

After hitting that massive six, two balls later, Dhoni was run out, courtesy goes to Martin Guptill's throw.
3:45 pm
Ashish Satyam
3:45 pm
Ashish Satyam
The Silent Shield: How Cheteshwar Pujara Enabled Indian Batters Including Virat Kohli To Blossom

The Silent Shield: How Cheteshwar Pujara Enabled Indian Batters Including Virat Kohli To Blossom

In Pujara's case, it was about having trust in his defence and a method to do so.
7:14 am
Darpan Jain
7:14 am
Darpan Jain
